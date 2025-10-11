Sai Sudharsan pulled off an unbelievable “neck catch” to dismiss John Campbell during India’s Test against West Indies. The freak reflex moment went viral, sparking debate over its legality under Law 33.2.2.1 — but yes, it’s completely fair!

In a moment that defied logic — and gravity — Sai Sudharsan pulled off what fans are already calling “the catch of the decade” during Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja, introduced just before tea, bowled a teasing length delivery to opener John Campbell. Campbell unleashed a powerful sweep, connecting cleanly — only to see the ball stick somewhere around Sudharsan’s neck.

What followed was confusion, disbelief, and eventually — celebration.

Sudharsan, positioned at short square leg, appeared to have lost sight of the ball as he instinctively turned away and ducked. Incredibly, the ball lodged between his shoulder and the grille of his helmet. As he looked down, the ball stayed put. The crowd erupted. Campbell, frozen in disbelief, hid his face as he walked back to the pavilion.

Within minutes, clips of the freakish dismissal flooded social media platforms. Several fans and pundits were divided — was that really a fair catch?

What the Law Says: Clause 33.2.2.1 Explained

While it looked bizarre, Sudharsan’s catch was, in fact, completely legal under the Laws of Cricket.

According to Law 33.2.2.1: (A catch is legal if) the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder's clothing.

The key phrase here — “lodges in external protective equipment” — means that even though the ball was trapped near Sudharsan’s helmet grille, the catch stood as long as it didn’t rebound or touch the ground.

Internet Reacts to Sudharsan's Catch

India declared earlier at 518/5 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and captain Shubman Gill (129*). West Indies were left reeling at 26/1 at tea, with Sudharsan’s freak dismissal of Campbell being the only wicket to fall.

While Gill’s hundred and Jaiswal’s heroics kept India in command, Sudharsan’s unreal reflex catch has stolen the limelight — and the internet’s heart.

