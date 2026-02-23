IND vs SA: How can India still get a semi-final ticket after losing to South Africa?
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: In the first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026, India faced its first defeat against South Africa, with the visitors team winning by 76 runs. After this loss, how will India get its ticket to the semi-finals...
India vs SA Super 8 Game
India, once a top contender, lost its first Super 8 match. South Africa set a target of 187, with David Miller scoring a solid 63 runs, putting India in a tough spot.
India could'nt chase down
The Indian batting lineup struggled from the get-go. Besides Shivam Dube's 42, no one else crossed 20 runs. India was all out for just 111 in 18.5 overs.
India's biggest loss yet
This loss to South Africa is seen as a major setback. It ended India's winning streak and has now made their path to the semi-finals much more difficult.
How can India still get a semi-final ticket
Each team plays three Super 8 matches. Having lost its first game, India must now win both of its remaining matches to stay in the race for the semi-finals.
India's Matches in Super 8
India plays Zimbabwe on Feb 26 and West Indies on Mar 1. Winning both gives them 4 points. But they'll also need two other teams in their group to lose two matches each.
NRR could dictate things
If multiple teams end up with 4 points, it will come down to Net Run Rate (NRR). India's NRR is -3.80 after the big loss. They need huge wins to improve it.
