Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, scored a magnificent 160 runs for India U19 against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2026. Inspired by both his father and Virat Kohli, his powerful knock helped India set a massive 310-run target.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir, announced his arrival on the big stage with a magnificent century in India’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday, November 10.

After being put to bat first by UAE captain Ayaan Misbah, India took advantage of an inexperienced UAE attack on a track that offered early movement, anchoring India’s innings with a masterclass in power-hitting and composure. Despite captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani’s dismissal (17) at 62/1, opener Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth steadied the team’s ship.

Aaryavir and Vineeth formed a 193-run partnership for the second wicket, dismantling the UAE’s bowling attack with a mix of composed strike rotation and aggressive power-hitting.

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Aaryavir Sehwag Announces His Arrival with a Century Knock

As India U19 stepped out to bat against the UAE at Al Amerat, all eyes were on Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, who is the son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. Aaryavir, who registered scores of 70* and 22 in the first two outings of the tournament, didn’t disappoint.

Taking 14 balls to open his account against Hadayatullah's disciplined early seam movement, Aaryavir settled in before showing shades of his father’s audacity. The 19-year-old reached his second fifty of the continental tournament in 69 balls before further accelerating his innings, reaching his maiden youth ODI century off 131 balls with a quick double into the deep.

Batting on 99 off 130 balls, Aaryavir Sehwag took a single off Bila Khan to complete his maiden U19 century. In the 37th over, Sehwag launched a full-scale assault on left-arm wrist spinner Uddish Suri, smashing him for two sixes and as many fours, before crossing the 150-run mark in the 42nd over.

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Aaryavir Sehwag’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to UAE’s bowling attack, as UAE bowlers found it nearly impossible to stop his flurry of boundaries. However, Naseem Khan managed to get rid of Sehwag for 160 at 255/2, ending a mammoth 193-run partnership between the two openers.

Aaryavir Sehwag’s magnificent knock consists of 17 fours and 7 sixes, and he was batting at a strike rate of 95.24, reflecting a controlled mix of steady patience and brutal power-hitting throughout his stay at the crease.

‘Not Just The Sehwag Way, But Kohli Way as Well’

As Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160-run knock stole the spotlight, the India U19 star’s pre-tournament interview has gone viral on social media, where he clarified that while he inherits his father's fearless attacking mindset, his game is equally shaped by modern Indian icon Virat Kohli.

"No sir, 100%. I love taking the attack. I'm a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I like to play my cricket in an aggressive manner, not just the Sehwag way, but the Kohli way as well, because I'm a huge fan.” Aaryavir said in a viral video.

“And yes, I would love to dominate every side that comes against us and try to do as much as I can for the country and win games for India," he added.

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Meanwhile, India U19 posted a massive total of 309/7 and set a 310-run target for the UAE to chase. Having lost the previous match against Pakistan, Boys in Blue bounced back in grand fashion, putting on a dominant display of power-hitting to put themselves in total command of this Group A encounter.

In the U19 Asia Cup 2026 so far, Sehwag has aggregated 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 126.00 in three matches.

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