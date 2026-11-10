Dropped from the Australian Test squad due to poor form, Marnus Labuschagne remains optimistic about his future, focusing on domestic cricket with Queensland to regain his spot and find his rhythm away from intense media scrutiny.

Labuschagne Eyes Domestic Cricket After Test Squad Omission

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, who was axed from the Test squad for the New Zealand series, expressed optimism that he will "no doubt" be back in the team and said that he will take this opportunity to step away from scrutiny and win games for Queensland in domestic cricket. Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia's squad for the upcoming crucial four-match ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand, following a prolonged dip in form in the longest format. He has struggled to deliver consistent performances in recent months, managing just 131 runs across six innings in Australia's recent three-match series against South Africa. He is also yet to hit a Test century since Ashes 2023. Since his century in July 2023 at Old Trafford, Labuschagne has gone 26 Tests and 49 innings without a Test ton, having made just 1,094 runs at a sub-par average of 24.31, with nine fifties.

Focusing on Queensland and Finding Form

Speaking at Gabba ahead of his side's Sheffield Shield clash, the 32-year-old spoke on the pressure that eventually led to his omission from the Test side for the second time in over 12 months. "You are pretty aware as a cricketer ... you use this as an opportunity to step back from the scrutiny, and being under the pump for probably two years now,” Labuschagne told the media on Tuesday, as quoted by Fox Sports. “You take this opportunity to come back and play for Queensland, enjoy your time here and find ways to win games for Queensland. Score runs, enjoy the games and I think my path back to the Australian team will work itself out."

"I have done it before, and I have got no doubt I will be back there. When? Who knows, but that is the aspiration and desire. Right now, my feet are firmly fixed here with Queensland and doing whatever I can as a captain, batter, in the field and with the ball to help us win games," he continued.

Potential Replacements and Batting Analysis

Identifying New Talent

Labuschagne was previously dropped last year from the squad touring West Indies before scoring five centuries across red-ball and white-ball cricket for Queensland in eight innings to get his recall for the Ashes series at home against England. Speaking on the batters who could replace him at number three, he pointed to Jack Clayton, Kurtis Patterson and Sam Konstas. "There are some candidates; the likes of Jack Clayton has scored some runs in the last two Shield games, and is batting beautifully. Sam Konstas scored some runs, there’s a lot of good batters around the country — Kurtis Patterson has scored some runs in the last few years (too),” Labuschagne said. “It is not for me to work out. I think there is options there, and they have also got some internal options in the way they can re-jig the order. My thing for Jack is I am here to support him, and I understand this is the first time for him on this journey of being in the spotlight. Whatever I can do to help him and make him feel comfortable ... he is a fabulous player and a really good kid," he added.

In his previous three first-class games for Queensland, Clayton has scored 303 runs at an average of 75.75, with a century and two fifties. New South Wales (NSW) star Konstas has smashed two centuries and two fifties in his last five outings this month across red and white-ball cricket, scoring 459 runs in seven innings at an average of 76.50. Konstas, who made a stunning debut against India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 with a stroke-filled fifty, has been out of favour since the West Indies tour last year, where he managed just 50 runs across six innings. Fellow NSW mate Patterson also scored a century in his side's Shield match against West Australia.

Addressing Batting Struggles

He also reflected on his batting form, saying that getting seven-odd scores of 30 in the last 10-11 innings is "not someone who is not batting well. It is someone who is making mistakes when they are in". "A lot of those mistakes potentially are coming from the pressure of having to keep scoring runs and being on the verge of losing my spot. This is an opportunity to step back and do what I have done best, which is assess the situation of the game and do what’s necessary for the team," he continued.

Labuschagne said that when one thinks too much about their performance, their focus strays away from what they need and he cited the reason for his dismissal in South Africa to be "from a lack of clarity on what the team needed — and his own personal battle with scoring runs." "I am going to score runs, and I am going to miss out some games. Over a long period of being in this limbo, and not doing enough, but just enough, it has taken its toll a little bit. Two 37s in the first game (in South Africa), 39 in the second game, all batting really well ... but once you are in and in that zone, you are rushing that process. That’s not characteristic of me so far," he signed off. (ANI)