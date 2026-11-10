Puri is set to host India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon on December 13, 2026. Featuring a Rs 1 crore prize purse, the event draws support from stars like Ajay Devgn and Abhinav Bindra. Registration closes on November 14, 2026.

Puri Prepares for India's First Road Plus Sand Marathon

The sacred coastal city of Puri is preparing to welcome running enthusiasts, elite athletes and fitness aficionados from across the country and beyond for an extraordinary sporting experience as the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon, India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon takes place on Sunday, December 13, 2026. Offering a remarkable combination of competitive running, coastal beauty, cultural exploration and community participation, the event promises to redefine the marathon experience in India, with an impressive Rs 1 crore total prize purse up for grabs. With registrations set to close on November 14, 2026, prospective participants have limited time to secure their place in this unique sporting celebration. Runners can choose from four race categories – 42K, 21K, 10K and 5K, catering to seasoned marathoners, competitive athletes, fitness enthusiasts and first-time runners, as per a press release.

Star-Studded Support and Event Highlights

Adding to the excitement, the event has received encouraging support from prominent personalities across entertainment and Indian sport. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Manjari Fadnis, Sharad Malhotra and Archana Singh, along with comedian Kapil Sharma, have joined the campaign by extending invitations to people to participate. Their support is further strengthened by sporting icons including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Anuradha Biswal, former Indian weightlifter K. Ravi Kumar and Indian para-athlete Suchitra Parida. Fitness ambassadors and running enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have also been actively promoting the marathon, encouraging people to embrace fitness and experience the unique charm of running in Puri.

Race Experience and Registration Details

The marathon aims to bring together India's finest and internationally acclaimed elite runners while opening its doors to participants of all fitness levels. More than just a race, it offers an opportunity to run on the blessed land of the Lord of the Universe, combining the spirit of athletic achievement with the spiritual and natural beauty of Odisha. Participants can look forward to an extraordinary route experience, including an exclusive 5K Beach Run, the opportunity to run across the tranquil Nuanai River and a journey through the serene coastal landscape surrounding the Blackbuck Sanctuary. Beyond the race itself, the event will provide participants with an opportunity to discover Puri's distinctive art, lifestyle, heritage and natural beauty.

The registration package has been designed to offer a comprehensive race-day experience. Every registered participant will receive a premium dry-fit T-shirt, finisher medal, goodie bag featuring a nutrition bundle and treats, access to Zumba sessions, a nutritious breakfast, on-course hydration and medical support. Participants will also enjoy a power-packed event expo, personalised digital time certificates and complimentary event photographs. Winners across the respective categories will receive exciting rewards and gifts. With a substantial prize purse, an exceptional running experience and support from celebrated personalities across entertainment and sport, the Puri Marathon is poised to put Odisha on the national and international running map. The countdown has begun. Registrations close on November 14, 2026. Runners are encouraged to register before the deadline and be part of India's first-ever Road Plus Sand Marathon on December 13, 2026, in Puri, Odisha. (ANI)