Harbhajan Singh was felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley at a DPL match. In the game, Outer Delhi Warriors scored 132/2 and defeated South Delhi Superstarz by 39 runs, with Yajas Sharma (64*) and Navdeep Saini (3/9) starring.

Harbhajan Singh Felicitated at DPL

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh attended the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) fixture today, where he was felicitated by Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley.

The felicitation ceremony took place during the match, with Rohan Jaitley welcoming Harbhajan Singh and acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cricket. The gesture was met with applause from players, officials, and fans present at the venue, according to a release.

Harbhajan Singh, one of India's most celebrated off-spinners, graced the occasion, adding to the excitement surrounding the Delhi Premier League. His presence further highlighted the league's growing stature and its commitment to bringing together icons of the game while promoting cricketing talent in the capital.

Warriors Dominate Superstarz in Rain-Curtailed Match

The Delhi Premier League continues to attract enthusiastic crowds and prominent personalities from the cricketing fraternity, reinforcing its position as one of the country's premier domestic T20 competitions.

Earlier, Outer Delhi Warriors produced a dominant all-round performance to register a convincing 39-run victory over South Delhi Superstarz in a rain-curtailed 10-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Warriors Post Imposing Total

Batting first, the Warriors piled up an imposing 132/2 in their 10 overs, courtesy of a sensational unbeaten knock from Yajas Sharma. The aggressive batter smashed 64 off just 29 balls, hammering five sixes and five fours, and anchored the innings brilliantly from start to finish.

The Warriors got off to a brisk start with Yajas Sharma and Priyansh Arya adding 31 runs for the opening wicket in just 2.2 overs before Arya departed for 10 off 8 balls. Akshay Saini then kept the momentum going with a quickfire 20 off 10 deliveries, taking the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Towards the end of the innings, Monu Shukla provided the perfect finishing touch with an unbeaten 21 off 13 balls. His partnership with Yajas ensured the Warriors crossed the 130-run mark and set a daunting target, according to a release.

Superstarz Falter in Chase

Chasing 133 in just 10 overs, South Delhi Superstarz endured a disastrous start. The Warriors' bowlers struck early, reducing them to 5/2, and continued to pile on the pressure as the batting side slipped further to 16/4.

Tejasvi Dahiya and Ekansh Dobal attempted to rebuild the innings with a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Dahiya contributed 18 off 11 balls before he was dismissed by Akshay Saini. Ekansh Dobal fought hard and played an entertaining knock of 35 off just 15 deliveries, smashing four sixes and two fours to keep his side in the contest. However, once he was dismissed, the chase quickly fell apart.

The Warriors wrapped up the innings for 93, sealing a comfortable 39-run victory. Navdeep Saini was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for just 9 runs in his two overs, while the rest of the bowling unit backed him up with disciplined performances to complete an emphatic win. (ANI)