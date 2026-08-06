Despite strong IPL performances, Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains out of India's plans. Aakash Chopra believes his lack of regular Ranji Trophy and 50-over domestic cricket is the biggest hurdle, saying IPL form alone isn't enough for a 2027 ODI World Cup return.

The veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the national setup since January 2022 and is not in the scheme of things across all formats despite his performance in the previous two IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Across two IPL seasons, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 44 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 21.9 and an economy rate of 8.6, and yet the veteran Uttar Pradesh pacer didn’t find a place in India’s T20I squad for the recently concluded assignments, including the tour of Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe, as well as the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

Moreover, there have been growing calls from former cricketers and fans to consider Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans after his impressive IPL performances. Since the fast-bowling line-up has not been settled following injuries, workload management and frequent rotation, many believe the experienced seamer could still offer value with his swing, control and big-match experience if he continues to perform consistently.

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Can Bhuvneshwar Make It to India Squad for World Cup?

As Team India prepares for the ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name remains a subject of intense debate among experts. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra explains the major hurdle for the veteran pacer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash stated that Bhuvneshwar’s lack of regular Ranji Trophy and limited 50-over domestic cricket is the biggest hurdle, as IPL performances alone are insufficient to prove readiness for ODI World Cup demands.

“One thing goes against Bhuvi. I love him to bits, and I want him to play for India again, but when you don't play Ranji, your workload becomes limited. There are a handful of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” the former India Test opener said.

“In ODI cricket, you have to bowl 10 overs and field for 50 overs in a match. It's a lot of workload, and you cannot pick someone for a 50-over World Cup based solely on him bowling four overs in the IPL," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last first-class appearance was in a Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai in 2024, and his last List A match was against Andhra in 2023, while his last appearance in an ODI for India dates back to January 2022 against South Africa. The gap between his appearances in longer formats has raised concerns over his workload, hurting his chances of an ODI comeback.

‘One Year of Preparation Is Essential’

Further speaking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s chances of making an India ODI comeback, Aakash Chopra stressed that selectors must give him at least a year of consistent 50-over cricket beforehand rather than rushing him straight into a global tournament, adding that selecting him solely based on his IPL performances would be a mistake despite his proven quality and experience.

“It's not easy in a tournament like the World Cup where you have to keep playing continuously. Not only the World Cup, but you will have to be a part of every ODI game from a year earlier. You will have to start playing him from now on." Chopra said.

“He is not a bad option, but it will be a mistake unless we give him at least one year to get ready. If you pick someone for the 50-over World Cup based on him bowling four overs in the two months of the IPL and a month of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, no matter how good that person is, it will be wrong," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was part of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, picking 11 wickets at an average of 26.18 and an economy rate of 5.08 in seven matches. In his ODI career, the veteran Indian pacer has picked up 141 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08 in 121 matches.

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