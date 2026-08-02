The Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team has landed in Bengaluru for an eight-match tour. They will face the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team in five games and the SAI Team in three, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup.

The Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team has arrived in Bengaluru for an eight-match exposure tour, where they will take on the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team in five matches and the SAI Team in three matches at the SAI Netaji Subhas Southern Centre.

The series forms an important part of both teams' preparations for upcoming international competitions.

The tour will see the Malaysia U-21 team play five matches against the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team and three matches against the SAI Team, according to Hockey India.

The exposure series is designed to provide both teams with high-quality competitive opportunities while strengthening bilateral sporting ties.

Important Preparation for Asia Cup

Speaking ahead of the series, Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Coach Frederic Soyez said, "These matches will serve as important preparation for the Asia Cup. They are part of the continuity of the work we started during our tour in Belgium, where we already saw significant progress throughout the matches we played there. We hope this series against Malaysia will allow us to continue building on that progress by reinforcing the work we put in during our time in Belgium, as well as the improvements made over this past week of training."

The exposure tour follows the Indian Junior Men's Team's productive training and competition phase in Belgium and forms a key part of their preparations for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup. The series is expected to provide the players with valuable international match experience and help the coaching staff assess combinations and strategies ahead of the continental tournament.

Match Schedule and Venue

The Indian Junior Men's Team will face Malaysia on August 7 (4:00 PM), August 8 (6:00 PM), August 10 (10:00 AM), 12 August (2:00 PM), and 13 August (2:00 PM). In addition, the Malaysian team will take on the SAI Team on 3 August (2:00 PM), 5 August (4:00 PM), and 15 August (6:00 PM).

Malaysia U-21 vs Indian Junior Men's Team

7 August 2026 - 4:00 PM

8 August 2026 - 6:00 PM

10 August 2026 - 10:00 AM

12 August 2026 - 2:00 PM

13 August 2026 - 2:00 PM

Malaysia U-21 vs SAI Team

3 August 2026 - 2:00 PM

5 August 2026 - 4:00 PM

15 August 2026 - 6:00 PM

Venue

SAI Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Mysuru Road, Bengaluru. (ANI)