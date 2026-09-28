The Indian men's hockey team beat Bangladesh 10-0 in their final Pool A match at the Asian Games. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick. India finished top of the pool and will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals on October 1.

A fifth consecutive win amid heavy downpour concluded the Indian men’s hockey team’s Pool A engagements at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Monday as the defending champions overcame heavy pitch conditions to hammer Bangladesh 10-0, according to the Hockey India website.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick and a brace by Shilanand Lakra, India finished on top of Pool A and set up a blockbuster semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 1. The other semi-final will be played between Malaysia and South Korea.

India dominated Pool A with wins over Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and Bangladesh – finishing with a goal difference of +45. The team will now have a well-deserved two-day break before the all-important semis.

India Dominates Despite Challenging Conditions

Rain left the pitch, and the players drenched, making movement difficult. But the much fitter Indian team was better prepared for the rain-hit conditions. The start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes after the game between Pakistan and Oman had to be suspended for about 15 minutes amid heavy rain, forcing adjustment of timings for subsequent matches in the day.

India made their intentions clear early on and opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. Sanjay joined the attacking build-up, and despite finding himself at a tight angle inside the Bangladesh circle, he showed good awareness to find Abhishek. The forward shifted slightly to his left before unleashing his trademark reverse hit that flew past the Bangladesh goalkeeper to give India a 1-0 lead.

India continued to build attacks consistently but struggled to add to their advantage in the opening quarter. Bangladesh earned a penalty corner in the 12th minute, with Amirul Islam producing a decent drag-flick, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was alert to the danger and kicked the ball away. India thought they had earned another penalty corner in the 15th minute, but Bangladesh successfully used their video referral to overturn the decision. There was a brief injury scare for Abhishek shortly afterwards as he was helped off the field by the physio, although the forward did not appear to have suffered anything serious and returned to the pitch later.

Second Quarter Surge

The drizzle intensified into heavy rain at the start of the second quarter, leaving the pitch increasingly waterlogged. India doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute after Mandeep Singh was blocked by Bangladesh defenders inside the circle, and India was awarded a penalty corner. Jugraj Singh’s goal-bound drag-flick struck the foot of a defender positioned on the post, prompting the umpire to signal a penalty stroke. Jugraj stepped up and calmly converted to make it 2-0.

The heavy pitch made it difficult for both teams to move the ball at pace, but India continued to press. In the 27th minute, an aerial into the Bangladesh circle found Mandeep, who cleverly created another penalty corner. Harmanpreet took responsibility and unleashed a powerful flick that beat the Bangladesh defence to put India 3-0 ahead at half-time.

Third Quarter Goal Fest

Soon after the break, in the 32nd minute, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh combined brilliantly with quick touch play to outfox the Bangladesh goalkeeper, leaving Sukhjeet with the simple task of guiding the ball into the open goal for India’s fourth goal. Sukhjeet almost added another in the 37th minute after combining with Shilanand Lakra, but the Bangladesh defence reacted quickly. A minute later, Harmanpreet’s aerial flick from a penalty corner narrowly missed the post.

India eventually found their fifth in the 40th minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad created the penalty corner, and Harmanpreet stepped up again, sending his drag-flick into the net to make it 5-0. Shilanand then took centre stage, scoring twice in quick succession in the 44th and 45th minutes to stretch India’s lead to 7-0. India earned another penalty corner in the 45th minute, and Harmanpreet completed his hat-trick, his flick finding its way through the legs of the rusher and into the goal as India ended the third quarter 8-0 ahead.

Finishing Strong

The rain grew heavier during the final quarter, making the water-heavy pitch even more challenging. The conditions disrupted the rhythm of both sides and resulted in several unforced errors as moving the ball at pace became increasingly difficult. India nevertheless found two late goals. In the penultimate minute, Sanjay stepped up to take a penalty corner and produced a precise aerial drag-flick that found the back of the net.

With the clock ticking down, Mandeep completed the scoring in the 60th minute. A defensive lapse gave Sukhjeet an opportunity, but his effort was blocked by the goalkeeper. The rebound fell kindly to Mandeep, who made no mistake in taking India into double figures. India thus signed off their Pool A campaign with a commanding 10-0 victory, carrying strong attacking momentum into the semi-finals against Pakistan, scheduled for October 1. (ANI)