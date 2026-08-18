Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Karthik were involved in an awkward on-air exchange during the India vs. Sri Lanka Test. What began as light-hearted banter about Manjrekar's pout escalated into a personal back-and-forth, sparking a debate among fans on social media.

Former India cricketers turned commentators, Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Karthik, were involved in an awkward on-air exchange during the lunch break on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, August 18.

Manjrekar and Kartik are part of Sony Sports Network’s commentary team panel for the ongoing Test series between India and Sri Lanka, with Manjrekar joining the broadcast from Galle and Kartik appearing from the studio in Mumbai. However, their light-hearted banter soon turned into a personal exchange, leaving viewers visibly awkward.

By lunch break, Team India posted a total of 116/4 in 29 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel batting on 21 and 5, respectively, and took a first-innings lead of 294 after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings.

Also Read: SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal taken to hospital after nasty neck injury

Manjrekar and Karthik’s Banter Turns Personal Goes Viral

As Team India consolidated their position in the middle, the off-field commentary drama quickly stole the headlines, capturing the attention of cricket fans across social media platforms. In a video posted by Sony Sports Network on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Murali Karthik took a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s distinctive pout, joking that it sometimes made it difficult to understand what the former India batter was saying.

“A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout,” Karthik said.

However, Manjerkar took the dig in stride before firing back sharply, asking the studio camera to pan toward fellow panelist Ajinkya Rahane instead, remarking that the former India Test captain had a ‘much more pleasant face’ to talk to.

“That’s a bad one. Can we cut, can we make this a split screen and shift the camera to the other guy because he is a much more pleasant person to talk to, and he has got a much more pleasant face as well,” the former India batter.

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Sanjay Manjrekar further quipped, asking Karthik if he was looking at himself in the mirror while making those comments, which instantly prompted a snappy retort from the studio, with Karthik firing back, "I don't look at myself in the mirror. That's you. That's only you."

The back-and-forth exchange between Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Karthik, which was supposed to be lighthearted banter, quickly crossed into awkward territory, as two former India cricketers turned a routine broadcast into an unexpected, unfiltered clash that left cricket fans and viewers online stunned.

Manjrekar-Karthik’s Live TV Banter Sparks Debate

Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Karthik’s live TV banter turning into a personal attack has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising the duo for crossing the line during a live broadcast.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised Manjrekar and Karthik for turning the commentary segment into a personal exchange, arguing that the focus should have remained on the ongoing Test match, while others described the banter as unnecessary and uncomfortable.

However, some fans felt that both commentators were equally responsible for taking the exchange too far, while others specifically criticised Karthik for commenting on Manjrekar’s appearance and described the entire episode as unnecessary.

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Meanwhile, Team India was bundled out for 193 and set a 372-run target for Sri Lanka to chase. At the end of Day 4, Sri Lanka posted a total of 84/4 in 34 overs, with skipper Dhananjaya de Silver and Sonal Dinusha batting on 31 and 25, respectively, and needed 288 runs to win the opening Test in Galle.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Climbs to Historic Heights as First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes (WATCH)