Shafali Verma turned the World Cup final on its head with two magical wickets — first Luus, then Kapp — after scoring a blistering 87 earlier. Fans went wild as India clawed back into the contest, making the finale a nerve-wracking thriller.

IND vs SA, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: South Africa looked to be cruising in the grand finale against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt anchoring the chase with a composed fifty — steady, composed, and threatening. But then came a twist worthy of a movie script.

Enter Shafali Verma — the same young dynamo who had earlier blazed with the bat, now weaving magic with the ball. In a span of a few overs, she turned the match on its head, delivering the kind of spell that fans will remember for years. Her golden arm produced two wickets that changed everything — first Sune Luus, then Marizanne Kapp — and suddenly, a game that seemed to be slipping away swung violently back in India’s favour.

Her first strike came when Luus, looking solid on 25, was undone by a clever, dipping delivery that held in the pitch. Trying to work it to the leg side, Luus ended up offering a simple return catch. Shafali, all smiles, bent low and took it with ease — running straight to her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose gamble to bring her on had paid off handsomely.

Then came the knockout punch — Marizanne Kapp, South Africa’s big-match specialist. It wasn’t a ripper; in fact, it was a back-of-a-length ball drifting down leg. But Kapp, perhaps expecting more turn, feathered it down the leg side. Richa Ghosh, alert and agile, dived to her left to complete a superb take. Kapp walked off shaking her head; Shafali’s grin said it all.

From the stands to social media, fans erupted in joy. One post summed it up perfectly: “Shafali Verma just turned the World Cup final into a Bollywood thriller. Bat, ball, and pure heart — what a player!”

Laura Wolvaardt’s Lone Resistance

Even as India clawed back, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall. Her unbeaten half-century was a lesson in temperament and timing, guiding her side through tricky passages while others faltered.

Earlier, she had added 51 runs with Tazmin Brits (23) for the opening stand before a brilliant direct hit from Amanjot Kaur caught Brits short attempting a quick single. Soon after, Anneke Bosch (0) was trapped plumb in front by young spinner Shree Charani, leaving South Africa wobbling at 62 for 2.

But Wolvaardt kept her calm, playing smartly through the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Her fight ensured South Africa stayed in contention, even as India tightened the screws.

Earlier in the Day: Shafali’s 87 Sets Up India’s 298

Before her heroics with the ball, Shafali Verma had already made a statement with the bat. Her robust 87 anchored India’s innings, setting the stage for a strong total after a two-hour rain delay.

She and Smriti Mandhana (45) stitched together a 104-run opening stand, keeping South Africa on the defensive from the outset. Shafali mixed aggression with maturity — stepping out to loft Marizanne Kapp early on, then rotating strike with finesse.

Mandhana, fluent as ever, fell after a classy knock that capped off her record-breaking campaign — 434 runs at 54.25, the most by an Indian in World Cup history.

India wobbled in the middle overs as Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) failed to convert starts, but Deepti Sharma (58 off 58) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) revived the innings with a spirited 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

India finished on 298/7, a total that looked competitive but far from safe — until Shafali’s second act with the ball.

