Shafali Verma shone in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final with a brilliant 87 off 78 balls—her highest ODI score. Anchoring India after a solid start, she became the youngest to score a fifty in a World Cup final, earning widespread praise.

Team India opener Shafali Verma has delivered her best in the high-stakes Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final against South Africa at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India was put into bat first after losing to the South Africa skipper, Laura Wolvdaart.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided Team India a steady start to their innings and took the hosts past the 100-run mark in the 18th over of the innings. The opening pair frustrated the South African bowlers, who were looking for a breakthrough, as Mandhana and Shafali formed a 104-run partnership before India's vice-captain was dismissed for 45 off 58 balls by Chloe Tyron.

After Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal, Shafali Verma was joined by Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease to carry on India’s innings. The pair steadied India’s ship and carried on the momentum built by the openers, rotating the strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries to maintain a healthy scoring rate.

Shafali Verma Makes a Comeback with Fifty

Shafali Verma was added to the India squad as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to knee and ankle injuries ahead of the semifinal against Australia. The 21-year-old played her first ODI match since October last year in the semifinal against Australia, but was dismissed for just 10 runs in Navi Mumbai.

However, in the high-stakes Women’s World Cup final, Shafali Verma rose to the occasion with a composed yet aggressive half-century, showcasing her trademark power-hitting and improved shot selection. After Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal, the young opener anchored the innings and built a partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues to take Team India past the 150-run mark.

Shafali completed her fifth ODI fifty in 49 balls, displaying her perfect blend of maturity and intent as she paced her innings beautifully. In the middle of the innings, the youngster had experienced cramps, but she battled through the discomfort to continue her fluent knock, showcasing her grit and determination on the biggest stage of her career.

Shafali Verma looked determined to record her first century of her ODI career, but her stay at the crease was ended by Ayabonga Khaka at 166/2. Shafali played a brilliant innings of 87 off 78 balls, her highest individual score in ODIs, and formed a crucial 62-run stand for the second with Jemimah Rodrigues/

Fans Hail Shafali Verma’s Crucial Knock

Shafali Verma’s brilliant knock in the World Cup final drew widespread acclaim from fans and cricket pundits, who lauded her temperament, maturity, and ability to rise to the occasion when she was needed the most by the team.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans left impressed with the way she anchored the innings while lauding her for making a statement after being dropped earlier from the India squad due to inconsistent performances.

Shafali Verma was not part of the reserves, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her as the replacement for Pratika Rawal, and her addition turned out to be a blessing in disguise for India as she made an immediate impact with a sensational knock in the Women's World Cup Final.