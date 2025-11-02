Shafali Verma, an injury replacement, hit a record-breaking 87 in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa. Her historic knock, the highest by an Indian in a final, powered the team to a formidable 298/7 in Navi Mumbai.

India's opening batter Shafali Verma scripts history as she slams the highest score in the Women's World Cup final for the Indian team, surpassing Punam Raut's 86 in the 2017 final against England. Verma struck 87 off 78 balls, which laid the foundation for India's strong total, while significant contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh took the team to 298/7 in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Strong Opening Partnership

India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the hosts a dream start. The duo mixed caution with aggression, capitalising on loose deliveries while ensuring steady scoring. The partnership reached fifty in just 6.3 overs, and by the end of the first ten overs, India were comfortably placed at 64/0. The openers continued to dominate the proceedings, adding 104 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for 45 by Chloe Tryon.

From Replacement to Record-Breaker

Verma was not included in the Indian squad for the ongoing Women's CWC. She was called up as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the tournament following an ankle injury.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser ahead of the semifinals against Australia, Shafali said, "Of course, what happened with Pratika as a sportsperson, seeing that does not feel good. No one wants any player to go through such an injury. But I believe God has sent me here to do something good. My father, my family -- everyone was very happy. I am also really happy to be back with the team. It is a very good opportunity for me, and if I get to play, I will give my best," she said.

Past Performance and Squad Dynamics

Before coming as a replacement for Rawal ahead of the semis, Shafali's last ODI for India came against New Zealand last year in October. In the semifinals, she could score just 10 runs in four balls against Australia. Shafali had scored 644 runs in 29 ODI innings at an average of just 23.00 with four fifties and a best score of 71*, before the semifinal. Rawal, averaging 54.07 in 14 innings, was seen as a huge upgrade. She was the second-highest run-getter for India in the WC, 308 runs at an average of 51.33, with a century and fifty each before being ruled out.

Recent Form

In five T20Is this year, Shafali has shown solid form, scoring 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of over 158, with a solitary half-century and a best score of 75. She also had a fine Women's Premier League (WPL) season with Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.00, with a best score of 80* and a half-century.