India captain Shubman Gill will undergo a fitness test on Friday after missing training with a neck spasm from the first Test. With slim chances of playing the second Test, India may need a replacement as the team weighs risk and bench strength.

IND vs SA, Guwahati Test: As the Indian team regroups for the second and final Test against South Africa in Guwahati, captain Shubman Gill’s fitness has emerged as the biggest talking point. Gill, who has been nursing a neck spasm sustained during the first Test in Kolkata, has not returned to training and will now undergo a crucial fitness test on Friday—his last chance to prove readiness before the match begins on Saturday.

This is not just a routine injury niggle. India lost the opening Test by 30 runs, and Gill’s absence loomed large over both innings. That makes the next 24 hours decisive not just for the skipper, but for the team’s hopes of drawing level in the series.

Injury Came at the Worst Moment

Gill suffered the spasm on the second day of the first Test and hasn’t picked up the bat since. The BCCI’s sports science team has been monitoring him closely, reluctant to rule him out until the final moment. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak offered a glimpse into the team’s thinking.

“See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday,” Kotak said during Wednesday’s pre-match media interaction.

But even recovery isn’t the only metric. As Kotak put it, the staff must also consider recurrence risk.

“Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important.”

The logic is simple: losing a captain mid-match does more harm than sitting him out from the start. That scenario is weighing heavily on the minds of decision-makers. Kotak didn’t spell it out, but the hint was unmistakable.

“If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain so any team would miss him.”

India Will Miss Gill – But They Are Ready

Despite the importance of the young captain, India’s dressing room hasn’t fallen into anxiety. Kotak made it clear that there is confidence in the bench.

“But if he is missing out because of injury, we have batters and plenty of good players. They are professionals; they should come and perform for the team,” he said.

In Kolkata, without Gill, India had to improvise. Dhruv Jurel, who is barely a few matches into his Test career, walked out at No. 4 in the second innings. Kotak didn’t rule out repeating that approach.

“Jurel batted at No. 4, so he is one option. But until we know about Shubman, there is no point discussing who will play.”

Team combination, Kotak confirmed, will only be discussed once Friday’s fitness test is completed—and once they have a proper look at the Guwahati wicket.

What Could Have Been in Kolkata

Kotak also provided perhaps the most honest assessment of what Gill’s unavailability meant in the first Test. No drama, no excuses—just clarity.

“In the last game, nobody discussed much about what our chances would have been had Shubman batted in both innings,” he reflected.

“The second innings may not have even mattered. If in the first innings he had batted and we had one partnership, with a 100-run lead, we would have been fine. That's not an excuse, but a reality that he couldn't bat in two innings.”

It summed up what many observers were thinking: India missed their captain where it mattered most—during a moment when one partnership could have shifted the game.

Decision Time Approaches

From what is understood, Gill would likely need around 10 days to fully recover and complete his return-to-play protocol. If India decide to risk him for the final Test, selectors may have little choice but to rest him from the three-match ODI series starting November 30 in Ranchi.

For now, everything hangs on Friday. One test session. One medical verdict. One call that could shape how the series finishes.

If Gill plays, India regain their talisman. If he doesn’t, a new opportunity opens—someone from the dressing room might step in and, as Kotak put it, “maybe the guy coming in will score a hundred.”

Either way, Saturday’s Test will carry a storyline no one expected a week ago.