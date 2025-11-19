India captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati for the second Test against South Africa despite a neck injury that forced him to retire hurt in Kolkata. BCCI says his participation remains uncertain.

India skipper Shubman Gill will fly to Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa, even though his participation remains uncertain due to a neck injury. The 26-year-old suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test in Kolkata, which India lost by 30 runs. Gill was forced to retire hurt in the first innings and was subsequently hospitalised.

BCCI Confirms Travel Plans

With speculation surrounding his recovery, the BCCI confirmed that Gill is progressing well and will join the team as scheduled. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement: "Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025."

However, his availability for the match remains uncertain. Saikia added: "He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly."

Second Test Begins November 22

The second Test of the series begins on November 22, and Gill’s presence in the final XI will depend on the medical assessment over the next few days. Although he is traveling with the squad, the team management is preparing for the likelihood that he may not be fit in time.

Nitish Reddy Called In As Cover

With Gill’s participation “highly unlikely,” the BCCI has moved swiftly to reinforce the squad. All-rounder Nitish Reddy has been withdrawn from the ongoing India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot and redirected to join the senior team.

The Andhra right-hander, who has a Test century to his name, arrived in Kolkata on Monday evening. He did not train on Tuesday but is expected to be in contention for the playing XI if Gill is ruled out.

India will now weigh their options as they look to level the series. Gill’s recovery will remain a key storyline in the lead-up to the Guwahati Test, with team management keeping all possibilities open while monitoring his progress closely.