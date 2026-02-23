After India’s 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 WC Super 8, captain Suryakumar Yadav is under scrutiny as a pre-match comment on Sanju Samson resurfaced, with fans calling him ‘arrogant’ and ‘overconfident’ following the top-order collapse.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has come under scrutiny not only for his performance but also for his dismissive comment on Sanu Samson's place in the playing XI following the Men in Blue’s heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. February 22.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With an 188-run target, Team India batters succumbed to pressure from South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack and sharp fielding as the Men in Blue folded for just 111 in 18.5 overs. Shivam Dube showed some resistance with his innings of 42 off 37 balls, but it wasn’t enough to prevent India from registering their heaviest defeat by runs in the T20 World Cup history.

Additionally, the defeat to South Africa has put India’s semifinal chances in jeopardy as the Men in Blue's net run rate (NRR) currently stands at -3.888. Significantly denting their qualification hopes and leaving them in a must-win situation for the remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Playing XI Remark Goes Viral

Following India’s heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav’s playing XI remark at the press conference before the Super 8 clash has resurfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

At the press conference, a reporter asked India's T20I skipper about Sanju Samson’s place in the playing XI for the Super 8, and Suryakumar Yadav laughed off the suggestion, asking whom he should drop between Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma to make a way for Samson.

“Do you want me to drop Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma to include Sanju Samson?,” India skipper said.

“Everything is going well. We are making 40-50 runs in powerplay. It's normal cricket. It happens sometimes now that we have played exceptionally well in bilaterals. The wickets have been different here. It has been challenging," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sanju Samson made his World Cup debut after Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the match against Namibia and provided a fiery start to India’s innings before he was dismissed for 22 off 8 balls. However, Samson was dropped from the remaining matches of the tournament after that cameo, as Abhishek returned to playing XI after recovering from a stomach infection.

Suryakumar’s Statement Backfired

The statement by Suryakumar Yadav is likely to haunt him as well as the Team India management, as the top-order again struggled badly against South Africa’s attack, as Ishan Kishan (0), Tilak Varma (1), and Abhishek Sharma (15) were dismissed cheaply and left the Men in Blue in a reeling position of 26/3.

Team India had a disastrous start to their 188-run chase as they collapsed to 51/5 in 9.2 overs and posted a total of 57/5 by the end of the 10th over. This means India lost half of their side under 60 runs, leaving the middle order with a steep task against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack and sharp fielding.

It was Shivam Dube who fought a lone battle and attempted to steady the innings with a fighting 42 off 37 balls, showing composure even when wickets were kept falling at the other end. Though his effort eventually didn’t pay off, Dube’s knock ensured India crossed the 100-run mark and avoided an even more damaging blow to their Net Run Rate.

‘Suryakumar Yadav Looks Overconfident and Arrogant’

Suryakumar Yadav’s pre-match press conference comment was shared widely on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), following India’s heavy defeat to South Africa, with fans and cricket enthusiasts slamming the captain for his dismissive and seemingly overconfident attitude towards team selection, which appeared tone-deaf after the top-order collapse.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their disappointment over Suryakumar’s pre-match remarks, noting that his lighthearted comment on team selection came across as ‘overconfident’ and arrogant, especially after India’s top-order struggled against South Africa, and urged for a more measured approach from the captain in future interactions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Following a defeat to South Africa, Team India will face Zimbabwe in their Super 8 match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26, and the Men in Blue will be under pressure to bounce back, with semifinal hopes hinging on a strong performance.