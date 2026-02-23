Former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath has called for Sanju Samson to replace Tilak Varma in India’s XI against Zimbabwe in Chennai, stressing the crowd support and Samson’s impact, while also backing Abhishek Sharma despite his poor form.

India’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage has sparked calls for changes in the playing XI. Former Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath has urged selectors to bring in Sanju Samson for Tilak Varma, citing both form and the advantage of playing in Chennai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tilak Varma endured another poor outing in the loss, dismissed for a two-ball single in the second over of India’s chase of 188. His dismissal triggered a collapse that saw India bowled out for 111, losing by 76 runs. Tilak’s tournament numbers underline his struggles, averaging under 22 at a strike rate of 118.88 across five innings.

Badrinath’s Call for Samson

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Badrinath said: “Sanju Samson should come in for Tilak Varma. Let’s not forget, the Chennai crowd will get behind Sanju Samson (against Zimbabwe).” Samson, who will represent CSK in IPL 2026, has played only once in the tournament so far, scoring 22 off eight balls against Namibia.

Badrinath believes Samson’s inclusion would break India’s left-handed heavy top order and provide balance. He stressed that the Chennai venue could offer Samson a morale boost, with home support expected to be strong.

Despite Abhishek Sharma’s poor returns, Badrinath insisted the opener deserves another chance. Sharma has endured a torrid run, with three ducks in the group stage and a 15-run knock against South Africa. His average stands at 3.75 with a strike rate of 75 in four matches.

“India’s top three has been failing for a while now. How are India going to tackle off-spin in the powerplay? It is the right time to bring in Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma still deserves a chance. Let him open with Ishan Kishan, and his style of play is such that India does need an X-factor player like him,” Badrinath explained.

India’s Selection Dilemma

India’s batting order has come under scrutiny after repeated failures in the tournament. While Abhishek remains the No.1 ranked T20I batter, his form has been dismal. Samson himself has struggled in T20Is this year, averaging 11.33 in six matches. Yet, Badrinath believes the combination of Samson’s right-handed presence and Chennai crowd support could be decisive.

India’s next match against Zimbabwe in Chennai is crucial. With semifinal qualification hanging in the balance, the team faces pressure to find the right blend of experience and form. The debate over Tilak Varma’s place and Samson’s potential inclusion highlights the urgency of India’s situation.