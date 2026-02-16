Following Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Shoaib Akhtar slammed PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, calling him “incompetent” and “ignorant,” blaming poor leadership and flawed selections for the team’s humiliating loss.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lambasted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi following the Men in Green’s humiliating 61-run defeat to Team India in the one-sided T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 176-run target, Pakistan succumbed to pressure as they bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, completely outplayed by India’s clinical bowling performance. Usman Khan was the top scorer for Pakistan with 44 off 34 balls, while other batters, especially in the middle order, failed to make any significant impact in the team’s run chase amid an early powerplay batting collapse.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

‘Made Chairman Who Doesn’t Know Cricket’

Shoaib Akhtar has often been a vocal critic of the Pakistan cricket team, more often baffling selection calls and leadership at the Pakistan Cricket Board. Following Pakistan’s humiliating defeat to Team India, a former pace bowling legend did not hold back his criticism, accusing the PCB of appointing a chairman who does not know cricket.

Speaking on ABP News following Pakistan’s defeat, Akhtar criticized the PCB leadership, stating that the board has appointed an inexperienced chairman, while taking an indirect dig at Babar Azam for his failure to perform in high-pressure matches. He added that poor leadership and unfit selections directly harm the team’s overall performance.

“A person doesn't know that he is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. What can he do? How will the team run? You are telling a person that you have made him a superstar, but he can't win a single match,” Akhtar said.

“You have made him a star who can't do 10 overs. You can't do that. If you make such a star and pick him, then you will have the same problem,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohsin Naqvi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since last year, especially for his controversial posts intending to mock the Indian Armed Forces and his refusal to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to Team India in Dubai. He was instrumental in the threat to boycott the Team India clash before it was reversed following the intervention by the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

‘Incompetent and Ignorant Person’

Further speaking on Pakistan’s defeat and PCB leadership, Shoaib Akhtar warned that appointing an ‘incompetent’ and ‘ignorant’ person to the helm of the board is the gravest mistake, as their poor decisions can harm institutions, undermine governance, and eventually destroy the country.

“Do you know what is the biggest crime in the world? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person,” Akhtar said.

“When you give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person, he will destroy the country. He will destroy the country in any way,” he added.

Under the leadership of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan has not won a single major trophy, including the the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan crashed out early from the tournaments, and the controversial Asia Cup 2025 final, where India retained the title and refused to accept the trophy from him, leaving Pakistan without a single silverware under his watch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will have to win their last group match against Namibia with a better net run rate (NRR) than the Netherlands and USA to qualify for the Super 8.