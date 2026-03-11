Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis hosted T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Shivam Dube at their Mumbai residence, honouring them for India's triumphant campaign.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis hosted the T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Shivam Dube at their residence in Mumbai following India's triumphant campaign.

In a post on X, Amruta Fadnavis said, "It was a pleasure welcoming T20 World Cup 2026-winning Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav and Batting Genius Shivam Dube at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. A proud moment for all of us as they continue to inspire millions across the nation."

Suryakumar, who captained the Indian side during the tournament, and all-rounder Shivam Dube met the Chief Minister at his official residence, where they were honoured for their contribution to the team's successful title defence. Fadnavis congratulated the two cricketers and lauded their role in bringing glory to the country.

Key Player Contributions

Suryakumar was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century.

Dube was India's fourth-highest run scorer in the marquee tournament. The left-handed batter smashed 235 runs in nine matches and eight innings. The Southpaw had a superb strike rate of 169.06, along with one fifty.

India's Historic Title Defence

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

BCCI Announces Cash Reward

On March 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. BCCI, in a statement, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the statement added. (ANI)