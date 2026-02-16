An unbeaten Team India sealed their Super 8 berth with a comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan in the one-sided T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 18.

After posting a total of 175/7 in 20 overs, Team India bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs, crushing the arch-rivals with a clinical all-round performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s dominant victory over Pakistan in Colombo.