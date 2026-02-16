India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in their T20 World Cup clash, powered by Ishan Kishan’s 77 and a disciplined bowling attack led by Bumrah and Pandya. Pakistan collapsed to 114 all out, handing India a commanding win in the high‑voltage encounter.

India defeated Pakistan convincingly in their latest T20 World Cup clash, winning by 61 runs after a dominant all‑round performance. Batting first, India posted 175/7 in 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 off 40 balls setting the tone. His innings, filled with 10 boundaries and three sixes, ensured India recovered strongly after losing Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the opening over. Tilak Varma (25), captain Suryakumar Yadav (32), and Shivam Dube (27) added crucial runs in the middle overs, while Rinku Singh’s cameo helped India finish above par.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to contain Kishan early on. Saim Ayub was the standout, taking three wickets for 25 runs, while Usman Tariq and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one wicket each. Despite Ayub’s breakthroughs, India’s batting depth carried them to a competitive total.

Chasing 176, Pakistan faltered immediately. Sahibzada Farhan fell for a duck, and Saim Ayub followed soon after. Captain Salman Agha and Babar Azam also departed cheaply, leaving Pakistan reeling at 13/3 inside two overs. Wicketkeeper Usman Khan offered resistance with 44 off 34 balls, but lacked support. Shadab Khan (14) and Shaheen Afridi (23 not out) tried to steady the innings, yet wickets kept tumbling. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs.

India’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance. Hardik Pandya struck twice, including the key wicket of Farhan. Jasprit Bumrah showcased his skill with two scalps, while Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy also claimed two wickets each. Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with one apiece, ensuring Pakistan never recovered from their early collapse.

Post‑match, captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Kishan’s fearless batting and highlighted Bumrah’s brilliance with the ball. He noted that India’s total of 175 was 15–20 runs above par, giving them confidence. Player of the Match Kishan credited his preparation and focus on gaps, saying he aimed for a 160–170 total, which proved decisive.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted his side’s execution was poor, especially after losing multiple wickets in the powerplay. He acknowledged the spinners failed to adapt to conditions and stressed the need to regroup quickly for upcoming fixtures.

The victory strengthens India’s position in the tournament, while Pakistan face pressure to bounce back in their next match. The clash once again highlighted the intensity of the rivalry, with India’s disciplined approach outclassing Pakistan’s misfiring batting lineup.