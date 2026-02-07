Despite Pakistan’s narrow T20 WC win vs the Netherlands, Babar Azam’s 15-run dismissal sparked criticism. A viral video called him the ‘biggest weak link,’ while Mohammad Kaif questioned his six-hitting, igniting debate over his T20 form.

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam failed to deliver in the Men in Green’s thrilling three-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan chased down the 148-run target in 19.3 overs, thanks to Farhan Asraf, as his late, unbeaten quickfire cameo knock of 29 off 11 balls rescued the Men in Blue from the jaws of defeat at the hands of the Netherlands following a collapse in the middle order. The defeat would have been more than embarrassing for Pakistan, as the Netherlands had pulled off a strong fight.

Pakistan were 98/3 after Sahibzada’s dismissal before being reduced to 114/7 in 16.1 overs, and Babar Azam was one of the batters dismissed cheaply, failing to stabilize the innings as the Netherlands pushed Pakistan to the brink of a shocking defeat.

‘Biggest Weak Link in Pakistan’s Batting’

Babar Azam walked in to bat when Pakistan were 53/2 after skipper Salman Ali Agha’s dismissal. However, the former Pakistan captain failed to step up for the side as he was dismissed for just 15 off 18 balls at 100/5, following Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan to the dugout. As soon as his dismissal, a Pakistan YouTuber, who was live-streaming during the match, lambasted Babar Azam for throwing away his wicket.

In a video that went viral on social media, a Pakistan YouTuber called Babar a ‘biggest weak link’ in the batting line-up and urged skipper Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson to make a change in plans by bringing in Fakhar Azam, highlighting the importance of the No.4 batting position.

The YouTuber even questioned how many World Cups Pakistan would have to sacrifice by adjusting underperforming batters, urging the team to trust young talent, rethink the No. 4 position, and avoid repeating such poor batting displays, especially when the Netherlands had already half of the team out.

Since 2025, Babar Azam has amassed 297 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 114.67 in 12 matches. The Pakistan batter’s T20 form has come under scrutiny during his Big Bash League (BBL) debut season, wherein he failed to make an impact on the Sydney Sixers, amassing 202 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06 in 11 matches.

Babar Azam Criticized for Lack of Six-Hitting Ability

Babar Azam’s poor performance in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands reignited the debate over playing big shots. Former India all-rounder turned commentator Mohammad Kaif criticized him live on air, saying he lacks the power to hit sixes, relying mostly on singles and doubles, and often loses his wicket when attempting aggressive shots in crucial situations.

“Now you said hit a six, but where is it? He couldn’t even hit it. He does not have the strength to hit a six. He does not have the style to hit a six. He can only score singles and doubles, go at run-a-ball pace, and take the team to a win. Every time he tries to go for the big shot, he loses his wicket,” Kaif said.

In his T20I career, Babar Azam has amassed 4520 runs, including 79 sixes, highlighting that while he is a consistent run-scorer, his ability to clear the boundaries remains limited, fueling debates about his six-hitting capability in high-pressure situations like the T20 World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup, Babar has scored 564 runs but hit only 8 sixes, further raising questions over his ability to clear the ropes in the marquee event.