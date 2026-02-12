Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi received a 15% match fee fine for an on-field altercation with an umpire over a wristband during a T20 World Cup match. The game against South Africa ended in a dramatic second Super Over loss for Afghanistan.

Nabi Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their T20 World Cup Group D match against South Africa on Wednesday.

According to the official statement by ICC, Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match." The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, where Nabi engaged with the umpires over a wristband worn by South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Double Super Over Thriller

In match 13 of the ongoing ICC tournament, South Africa defeated Afghanistan in a second Super Over thriller. After the match tied with the score of 187 runs from both sides, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmatullah Gurbaz came to bat for Afghanistan as they managed to extract 17 runs in the first Super Over against the bowling of Lungi Ngidi.

Fazalhaq Farooqi came to bowl for Afghanistan while defending 17 runs in the Super Over. He bowled well and got the wicket of Dewald Brevis, but Tristan Stubbs hit two boundaries, including a six on the last delivery, to force another Super Over.

Stubbs and Miller batted for South Africa again, and Afghanistan gave the ball to Omarzai. Stubbs welcomed him with a six. Miller hit a couple more sixes to end the over with 23 runs.

Mohammad Nabi came to bat with Omarzai while chasing a challenging target of 24 runs. South Africa introduced spin in the Super Over and gave the ball to Keshav Maharaj. He started with a dot ball, then got the wicket of Nabi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz came to bat after that and hit back to back three sixes. With one more six needed on the final delivery, Gurbaz holed out at the point as Afghanistan lost the well-fought match. (ANI)