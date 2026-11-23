Mauricio Pochettino urges patience after his first game as Manchester United manager ended in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool, arguing that an early red card for Leny Yoro heavily influenced the difficult result at Anfield.

Pochettino Urges Perspective Following Anfield Defeat

Liverpool [UK], November 23 (ANI): Manchester United's newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino urged people to consider the “circumstances” surrounding his side’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in Premier League, pointing to an early red card as a major factor behind the humiliating loss in his first game in charge at Old Trafford.

United were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute after defender Leny Yoro was sent off for a challenge on Alexander Isak, with referee Sam Barrott ruling that the foul had denied the Liverpool forward a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The dismissal left Pochettino’s side facing more than 80 minutes with a numerical disadvantage at Anfield, according to ESPN.

Pochettino, who left his position as head coach of the United States national team to take charge of United, accepted responsibility for the result but insisted that the early dismissal had a significant impact on the contest.

"Today we concede four goals with 10 men and after playing 80 minutes at Anfield with 10 men," Pochettino told reporters, according to ESPN. He added, "I take responsibility for that, no worries, but I don't want to compare with the past. Now it is to talk about today. But you have to look at circumstances. Otherwise to talk is so cheap. After eight minutes, 10 men, red card, concede the goal in this action and 80 minutes to play more, do you think that is easy?"

"Even the best team in the world playing in these circumstances concede four goals or even more. We lost one game. We are not going to lose more than one the way we lost today. We feel the pain, but we keep working," he further added.

The United manager also questioned the officiating, arguing that his side should have been awarded a penalty moments before Yoro's dismissal following a challenge by Liverpool defender Jérémy Jacquet on Bryan Mbeumo.

"I wasn't agreeing with the red card because I think the situation was when Isak control the ball, the ball wasn't in his control," Pochettino said, as per ESPN. "The center back [Yoro] was running with him, Isak saw the control wasn't good and it is normal you delay, you stop to run, in that moment Yoro came from the back, and it is like a touch like this and you go down. It was a penalty to Mbeumo, we can make mistake, no but we were punished and they were not," he added.

Pochettino also stood by his decision to include Matthijs de Ligt in the starting line-up despite the Netherlands international having not started a Premier League match for more than a year because of a back injury. De Ligt endured a difficult outing, making errors that contributed to three of Liverpool's goals, but Pochettino said the defender's fitness and performances in training had influenced his selection.

"He was training," Pochettino said, according to ESPN. "He played in the Champions League before the international duty and when we arrived, we saw the combinations." "But I repeat again, with Jacquet it was penalty and that action after never come. One center back made a mistake, it was a mistake, wasn't punished and after we [De Ligt] made a mistake and was punished," he said.

The defeat leaves Manchester United 19th in the Premier League standings, with the club enduring their worst start to a season since the 1972-73 campaign. Despite the difficult position, Pochettino called for unity and urged his players to focus on the remaining fixtures as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

"There are still a lot of games to play," he said, according to ESPN. "We need to accept the reality and we need to be united and all together." "What I learn from my players today is that they like to fight, they are committed to the team, to the club and they want to win games and today we made an effort. Today was a test that for me is very positive. We are in a situation that is very complicated and difficult, but we fight we make the effort. They are very down, but I say head up, and we need to keep working," he concluded.

Manchester United will look to respond when they travel to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)