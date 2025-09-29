India won the Asia Cup 2025, chasing 147 with Tilak Varma’s 69*. Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, celebrating with a mock trophy instead, calling their teamwork and effort the real prize.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was not completely dismayed by the absence of the physical Asia Cup trophy after the Men in Blue refused to accept it from PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi following a thrilling victory against Pakistan in the high-stakes final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

India successfully defended their Asia Cup triumph with a five-wicket victory over arch–rivals. With a 147-run target, Tilak Varma (69*), Shivam Dube (33), and Sanju Samson (24) made vital contributions after the Men in Blue were left at 20/3 and steadied the innings, guiding India to a thrilling final-over victory as Rinku Singh sealed the chase with a winning four in the final over.

Earlier, Indian bowlers did an equally brilliant job to bundle out Pakistan for 146 despite an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel picked two wickets each.

Mohsin Naqvi Ran Away with India’s Asia Cup Trophy

After India’s win in the final, the presentation ceremony was delayed for almost two hours as the Men in Blue were firm on their stance not to accept the trophy and medals from PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final, the PCB and BCCI were at loggerheads as both boards lodged complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against the players’ conduct on the field.

While Mohsin Naqvi was standing on the stage and waiting for the presentation ceremony to begin, Team India players were lying on the ground as they refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who shared provocative social media posts. It was reported that Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni was expected to hand over the trophy to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, but it did not happen.

Before the presentation ceremony began, the Asia Cup trophy was taken inside, and India chose not to come on stage, refusing to accept medals from Naqvi. After Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tilak Varma collected their awards, India T20I skipper Suryakumar chose not to give a speech.

As Mohsin Naqvi left the stage, Team India players had their own mock trophy celebration, with Suryakumar Yadav and his boys seen lifting the imaginary trophy on the ground, with the coaching and support staff.

No Asia Cup Trophy, No Problem

Team India forced to celebrate the Asia Cup triumph without a trophy in their hands became the topic of debate, but skipper Suryakumar Yadav remained unfazed at not having a physical trophy.

Speaking at the press conference alongside Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar stated that the real trophy was the collective effort of players, coaching, and support staff rather than the physical cup itself, emphasizing that their teamwork, dedication, and shared triumph were what truly mattered.

“I’ve never seen this before — the winning team not receiving the trophy. But for me, the real reward is our players, support staff, and everyone who contributed. What matters is that everywhere it says: Indian Team, Asia Cup Champions." India T20I skipper said.

Team India and Pakistan locked horns three times in the Asia Cup 2025, and the Men in Blue emerged victorious in all three encounters, maintaining a perfect 3-0 record over their arch-rivals in the tournament.

Earlier, India defeated Pakistan in the group stage and Super 4 clash before clashing once again in the final, where they sealed the title with a thrilling five-wicket victory, completing a dominant campaign over their long-time rivals.