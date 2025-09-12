An Indian batter stole the show with his blistering performance against the UAE, batting at a strike rate of above 190, which shows he could be a game-changer against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Team India has started the Asia Cup 2025 with a win. On September 10, India registered a 9-wicket victory against the UAE. First, the Indian bowlers bundled out the UAE for 57 runs, after which they achieved the target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a commanding victory over the UAE, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team's eyes will now be on the match against Pakistan. The match between the two teams is to be played in Dubai on 14 September. In this match, there is an Indian batsman who can tear apart the Pakistani bowlers.

Abhishek's bat may roar in the match against Pakistan

In the match between India and the UAE, an Indian batsman created a furore with the bat. This player has already shocked the Pakistan team by batting fiercely against the UAE. Seeing their trailer, it seems that the Pakistani bowlers are going to have a tough time.

Scroll to load tweet…

Actually, we are talking about Team India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma. This batsman scored 30 runs in 16 balls against the UAE with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. Abhishek started the innings with a six. Apart from this, his strike rate in T20 International is 190+.

Abhishek Sharma bats at a strike rate of 190+ in T20Is

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma can also play a big innings in the match against Pakistan. Yes, the way he is showing form and has batted fiercely against the UAE, it seems that he can become a game-changer in front of Pakistani bowlers.

Abhishek has scored 565 runs in 18 T20 International matches for the Indian team at an average of 33.24 and a strike rate of 193.50. During this, 48 fours and 44 sixes have come off his bat.

Abhishek is the highest scorer in T20Is for India

Abhishek Sharma is currently the number one batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. Apart from this, he is also the highest run-scorer in an innings for the Indian team. In the year 2024, he played a blistering innings of 135 runs in just 54 balls in a T20I match against England and became the highest run-scorer in an innings for India.

During this, he hit 13 sixes. In such a situation, you can guess that if his bat goes against Pakistan, then another big century can be seen.