Pakistan coach Mike Hesson recognized India’s confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 showdown. He stressed that Pakistan is focused on gradual improvement and staying grounded to meet the challenge of facing a confident Indian team.

Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson has acknowledged Team India’s confidence ahead of the high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue have already kicked off their Asia Cup title defence with a nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday, while Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on Friday, September 12.

Team India and Pakistan’s second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will be against each other, and the clash between the two arch-rivals is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, given their fierce rivalry and historical tensions between them. The upcoming match will be the first face-off after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which was successfully carried out by India's defence forces.

Despite backlash from the Indian public over BCCI agreeing to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the high-voltage clash will still go ahead as per the group stage fixture.

‘India are hugely confident’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the clash against Oman, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson is unfazed by the intensity of the match between India and Pakistan, having watched and commented on their clash. He also acknowledged the confidence of the Men in Blue coming into this match.

“I’ve certainly watched many games from afar, and I have also commentated. So, being on the other side of the fence and right amongst such a highly charged event is going to be exciting,” Hesson said.

“From my perspective, just like any final or world event, it’s about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That’ll be no different this weekend. We know India are hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how well they’ve played," he added.

India and Pakistan are locking horns for the first time since their last face-off in the group stage of the Champions Trophy this year, where the Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan are ready to take on the challenge

Further speaking about the enormity and intensity of the clash, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed his confidence in taking the challenge head-on, while stressing the importance of improving as a team rather than getting too far ahead.

“We're very much focused on improving as a team sort of day by day and not getting too far ahead of ourselves, but we're well aware of the, I wouldn't say the enormity of the task, I'd say the challenge of the task ahead, and we're certainly looking forward to it,” Hesson told the media.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the 20th time in the history of the Asia Cup. In their last 19 encounters, the Men in Blue have an edge over their arch-rivals, winning 10 matches, while the Men in Green have won on six occasions. The remaining three matches ended with no results.

The clash between two arch-rivals is expected to draw massive attention from the cricketing world as it will take place against the backdrop of a militant attack in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres away from the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.