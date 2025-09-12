India and Pakistan will face off in a blockbuster match on September 14th in Dubai. Team India has already started the tournament with a win. A former Pakistani cricketer has alerted all teams about Team India's strength.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: The blockbuster match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India has started the tournament with a win over the UAE. Now, the Indian team's next target is Pakistan. T

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

he 8-time champions, India, are considered strong contenders this time as well, as there doesn't seem to be any team that can match them. Pakistan also cannot challenge India. This has been acknowledged by a former Pakistani cricketer himself.

Tanvir Ahmed's massive praise for India

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed, during a show, described the Indian team as completely strong in this Asia Cup. According to him, among the 8 teams playing this time, Team India is on a different level. During the interview, Tanvir spoke extensively about the Indian players and their level.

“Currently, among all the Asian teams, India is on one side and all the others are on a different side because, apart from India, all the other teams are in the same category. This includes Pakistan as well. Any Asian team that defeats Team India at this time will be an upset because India's level is quite high. I will not back down from my words, whether they win the final or in the round-robin stage. I believe that there is no bigger team than India at this time. No team can compete with India,” Tanvir said.

“If you have to play against India in the Asia Cup, and as Pakistan's captain Salman Aga says that we will win against India, then if you have to win against the opposing team, let's say against Sri Lanka, you cannot play this kind of cricket. You will have to give a different performance. Whoever plays well on that day will win, but on paper, you don't have a match, do you?” he added

How are the India and Pakistan teams in the Asia Cup 2025?

Team India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Team Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Mirza, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah.