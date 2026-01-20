Ahead of the T20I series vs New Zealand, Team India stars, including Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, enjoyed a jungle safari at Pench Tiger Reserve, Nagpur, bonding and relaxing. The series serves as their final prep before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India star players, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rinku Singh, unwind themselves by going on a Jungle Safari in Nagpur ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, which will begin on January 21.

The upcoming T20I series against New Zealand is India’s final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, beginning February 7. After the conclusion of the ODI leg of the home series, wherein Team India lost 1-2 to New Zealand, the focus will be on the T20I leg as the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, aim to bounce back strongly and fine-tune their strategy ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Ravi Bishnoi were the first to arrive in Vidarbha and began their preparations for the T20I series. At the same time, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah also joined the squad after being rested from the ODI series. Other T20 World Cup-bound players who were part of the NZ ODI series, including Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep, are expected to join ahead of the first T20I.

India Stars Take Jungle Safari

Team India players decided to take a break from their training and go on a jungle safari to relax, bond, and recharge ahead of the T20I series. Only a few players, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi, visited the Pench Tiger Reserve near Nagpur, spotted wildlife like leopards while riding in an open jeep.

In a video posted by Sanju Samson on its Instagram handle, the players can be seen enjoying jungle safari by riding in an open jeep through the Pench Tiger Reserves, sharing laughter and stopping for refreshments. Thereafter, in the night, players gathered around a bonfire at their accommodation, relaxing and bonding ahead of the T20I series opener against New Zealand in Nagpur.

In another video, the same players were seen walking through the Pench Tiger Reserve trails in the night and briefly camped under the night sky before heading back to Nagpur for the first T20I against New Zealand.

Since Suryakumar, Samson, Rinku, Ravi, and Ishan arrived in Nagpur before other players joined them for the T20I leg of the home series against New Zealand, they used the opportunity to unwind and bond as a small group and build team spirit before the full squad arrives in the city.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co’s One Last Preparation before T20 WC 2026

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is expected to treat the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand as a final warm-up, fine-tuning their combinations and strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Since the last edition of the tournament, which the Men in Blue won under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the side has not lost a single T20I series, serving as an important opportunity maintain momentum and test bench strength before heading into the marquee event.

However, India was hit with a couple of setbacks, as Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20Is due to abdominal injury, for which he underwent surgery, while Washington Sundar was ruled out of the entire series due to side strain sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer was brought in as a replacement for Tilak, while Ravi Bishnoi replaced Washington in the 15-member squad.

Tilak Varma’s availability for the final two T20Is of the series after assessing his fitness based on his progress after undergoing surgery, while there is an uncertainty looming over Washington Sundar’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.