Sourav Ganguly hailed J&K speedster Auqib Nabi's five-wicket haul in the Ranji final, calling for his inclusion in the national team. Ganguly believes Nabi is ready for 'national colours' and should debut during the England tour in July 2026.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on Jammu and Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi after he dismantled Karnataka's batting line-up with his five wicket hual in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Friday at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, in Hubli. Nabi is breaking down the door when it comes to selection for the national team. India is set to tour England for a white-ball series in July 2026, and Ganguly believes Nabi needs to be in the squad, saying he is on his way to national colours, and England is the place to start in the summer. In an X post, Ganguly wrote, "J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours. England is the place to start in the summer @bcci, @imAagarkar, @lonsaikia." https://x.com/SGanguly99/status/2027265849682456632?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabi's Stellar Ranji Performance

J&K have made the Ranji final a one sided content after bowling Karnataka out for 293 runs in the first innings, to take a mammoth first innings lead of 291 runs. The star of their bowling performance was Nabi, who claimed 5/54 in 23 overs to lead his side's charge in the summit clash.

Nabi is also the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with 60 scapls under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including seven five-fers. With just a few sessions left in the game, a draw looks the most likely outcome, and that would give Jammu and Kashmir their maiden Ranji title on account of taking the first innings lead. (ANI)