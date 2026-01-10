Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson was seen training with Yuvraj Singh in a viral video, receiving tips on batting and footwork. The mentorship has excited fans, who are hopeful of a strong comeback and impactful performance from Samson.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen taking batting tips from all-rounder Yuvraj Singh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Samson was included in the 15-member India squad for the marquee event, set to make his T20 World Cup appearance.

The Kerala cricketer was part of the India squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2024, but he did not get a single game as the team management preferred Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter throughout the tournament. Sanju Samson is not part of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, but will return to action in the T20I leg of the home series against the Kiwis.

The T20I series against New Zealand is a final preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026m where Sanju Samson will look to cement his place at the top order after Shubman Gill was dropped from the squad due to combinations and lack of runs since his return to the T20I setup in the Asia Cup 2025.

Samson Under Yuvraj’s Wings?

Since not part of the ODI leg of the home white-ball series against New Zealand, Sanju Samson has begun his training and preparations for the T20I series, as he gears up for the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson’s preparations were boosted by a focused nets session with Yuvraj Singh, who trained Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former Indian all–rounder was seen offering tips on footwork and shot selection to Sanju Samson ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup. The location is unknown, but it appeared to be in Sharjah as Samson was listening intently to Yuvraj as he pointed out batting techniques and footwork drills during the net session.

As Samson prepares for the big tournament of his career, the Kerala cricketer appears to be keen on sharpening his skills and boosting his confidence with guidance from one of India’s best limited-overs players.

Over the last few years, Yuvraj Singh has become a mentor to aspiring Indian cricketers, providing guidance and batting tips to help them refine their technique and handle high-pressure situations in international cricket. His tips and guidance have played a pivotal role in the rise of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, both hailing from Punjab, and they have gone on to become established cricketers.

Gill is currently leading Team India in Test and ODI cricket, while Abhishek has emerged as one of the fearless batters in T20Is.

Fans Buzz Over Samson–Yuvraj Training Video

The video of Sanju Samson taking batting tips from Yuvraj Singh caught the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media. Samson is now among those players who received batting tips and guidance from the former Indian all-rounder.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans and enthusiasts expressed their excitement over Sanju Samson training under Yuvraj Singh, praising his dedication and predicting a fiery comeback in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson batted as an opener in the three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England and amassed 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90. However, after Shubman Gill returned to the T20I setup after a year in the Asia Cup, Samson was pushed down the order to accommodate the former at the top.

Samson struggled with his inconsistency in the middle order, which eventually led to getting dropped from the playing XI during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before making a strong comeback in the series decider in Ahmedabad after Gill was ruled out due to injury. Now, Samson is expected to return to the top and open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.

In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has amassed 1032 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 25.8 in 52 matches. Samson completed 1000 T20I runs a decade after his debut in the format against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2015.