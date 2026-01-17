Iyer’s recent form in the IPL underlines his ability in the T20 format. Leading Punjab Kings to the finals, he amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. His tally included six half-centuries, with a highest score of 97 not out. Over his IPL career, he has accumulated 3731 runs in 133 matches, averaging 34.22 with a strike rate of 133.34. These numbers highlight his consistency and adaptability in high-pressure situations.