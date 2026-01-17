3 Clear Reasons Shreyas Iyer’s Inclusion Makes Perfect Sense For IND vs NZ T20I Series
Shreyas Iyer’s return to India’s T20I squad against New Zealand offers stability, proven IPL form, and a vital backup option ahead of the T20 World Cup. His inclusion ensures continuity in the middle-order and readiness for future challenges.
Backup Option For T20 World Cup 2026
Tilak Varma is expected to return for the final two games of the series and has already been named in India’s T20 World Cup squad. However, should his recovery take longer, Iyer offers an experienced alternative. His presence ensures India have a reliable option ready to step in if injuries arise. Gaining match practice before the marquee event will keep him sharp and prepared.
Strong IPL 2025 Campaign
Iyer’s recent form in the IPL underlines his ability in the T20 format. Leading Punjab Kings to the finals, he amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. His tally included six half-centuries, with a highest score of 97 not out. Over his IPL career, he has accumulated 3731 runs in 133 matches, averaging 34.22 with a strike rate of 133.34. These numbers highlight his consistency and adaptability in high-pressure situations.
Seamless Middle-Order Replacement
Iyer’s skill set makes him a natural replacement for Tilak Varma. He is adept at playing spin, capable of absorbing pressure, and can accelerate when required. His ability to rotate strike and clear boundaries ensures India’s batting template remains intact. In T20Is, he has scored 1104 runs from 47 innings at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, including eight half-centuries.
