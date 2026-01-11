Team India’s Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, reportedly with a ribcage injury and side strain sustained in nets, dealing a blow to 2027 World Cup prep. Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel are in contention as replacements.

Team India suffered a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining an injury ahead of the opening match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. The ODI series against New Zealand is part of the Men in Blue’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Pant was included in the squad as a second-choice wicketkeeper-batter, as KL Rahul remains the first-choice in India’s ODI setup. However, as the Shubman Gill-led side prepares to take on New Zealand in the series opener in Vadodara, the hosts were dealt an injury setback after Rishabh Pant sustained a blow during the team’s nets session ahead of the opening match against New Zealand.

The injury blow for Team India came at a time when the hosts were looking to finalise their World Cup preparation plans, making Pant’s absence, making a significant to the Men in Blue ahead of the series opener against New Zealand.

Another Injury Setback for Rishabh

Rishabh Pant had a lengthy batting session in the nets with the help of a throwdown specialist, refining his skills, footwork, and iming against pace and spin ahead of the ODI series opener.

However, one of the throws by the throwdown specialist hit just below Pant’s waist while attempting a forward defensive shot during the prolonged session in the nets. The blow was so painful that the southpaw immediately fell to his knees on the ground, and the throwdown specialist ran towards him out of concern. The batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, quickly attended to Pant, who was grimacing in discomfort.

The medical staff immediately rushed towards him, forcing Rishabh Pant to leave the nets. The 27-year-old was struggling to walk due to discomfort.

According to the report by IANS, the source close to the BCCI stated that scans revealed a copped blow on the ridcage on right side and a side-strain has been detected, thus ruling him out of the ODI series against New Zealand.

“Scans and assessment by the team doctor showed that Rishabh copped a blow on the ribcage on the right side and a side strain has been detected, thus ruling him out of this ODI series against New Zealand," sources told IANS.

This was the first injury setback for Rishabh Pant before sustaining a fractured foot during the Old Trafford Test against England, ruling him out of the ODI series against Australia and Test series against West Indies before making an international comeback in the two-match Test series against South Africa. Pant featured in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and scored 212 runs in seven innings.

Who will Replace Rishabh Pant in the India ODI Squad?

If Rishabh Pant is officially ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan will reportedly call in as a replacement.

Ishan, who was included in the India squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026, had a impressive outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he not only led Jharkhand to maiden title win, but also emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the southpaw recorded the second-fastest century in the history of VHT (33 balls), achieving the feat during a 125-run knock against Karnataka. However, Dhruv Jurel could be in contention for Pant’s replacement as he also had an impressive outing in the VHT, amassing 558 runs at an average of 93 in seven matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release an official statement on Pant’s injury ahead of the opening match against New Zealand.