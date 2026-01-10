Team India will officially begin their preparations for the 2027 World Cup with the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. The opening game will take place at Kottambi Stadium in Vodadara, and then the action will move to Rajkot for the second ODI on January 14 before wrapping up the series with the third ODI at Indore on January 18.

The upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is Team India’s first assignment of the year 2026 before the T20I leg of the home white-ball series. The Men in Blue will play six ODI series this year, and New Zealand will provide the first real test of India’s squad balance and combinations to fine-tune their line-up ahead of the remaining ODI series and the 2027 World Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at what to expect from Team India in ODI series against New Zealand.