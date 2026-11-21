KL Rahul scored a memorable century in the first Test against New Zealand, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA nations. He also became the fourth-leading run-scorer as an Indian Test opener.

Team India opener KL Rahul has once again consolidated his reputation as one of the country’s reliable red-ball top-order batters after scoring a landmark century on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 21.

Resuming his overnight score of 52* in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368, KL Rahul has brought up his first century of the ongoing Test series off 207 deliveries after lunch on Day 3 before going on to play an innings of 136 off 290 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes. Rahul also shared a 165-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (80), taking India close to the 300-run mark.

With this century, KL Rahul became the first Indian opener and second Asian after a former Pakistan batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA nations: South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, while joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli as only the fifth Indian batter overall to complete the SENA century sweep.

Also Read: India Dominates New Zealand as KL Rahul Scores Historic Test Century

KL Rahul’s Test Record as Opener in SENA Nations

KL Rahul has evolved into one of India’s most dependable top-order batters in overseas conditions, pairing patience against the moving ball with the ability to bat long once set.

Having made his Test debut as an opener in January 2015 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he announced himself with a gritty 110 in the very first innings at the top of the order, Rahul has steadily built one of the most resilient overseas records by an Indian opener across England, South Africa, Australia, and now New Zealand.

The Karnataka batter has featured in 27 Test matches as an opener in SENA nations, aggregating 1940 runs, including 7 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 38.8 in 51 innings. KL Rahul is the only Indian batter to have crossed 1,000 runs as a Test opener in SENA nations since his debut, while his Wellington knock also lifted him to 12 centuries as an opening batter overall.

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Out of four SENA nations, KL Rahul has enjoyed his greatest success in England as an opener, amassing 1129 runs, including 4 centuries, at an average of 43.42 in 14 matches, followed by 435 runs in Australia and 240 runs in South Africa, while his 136 in Wellington came in his very first Test innings on New Zealand soil.

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The Karnataka batter entered his first Test match on New Zealand soil, having never previously played red-ball cricket in the country, and responded with a memorable 136, becoming only the third Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar (116) and Surinder Amarnath (124) in 1976 to score a century in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand.

Where Does KL Rahul Stand Among Indian Openers in Tests?

KL Rahul has been considered one of the most reliable Test openers since making his debut in the format, having consistently delivered crucial performances at home and in challenging overseas conditions, while establishing himself among India's leading opening batters of the modern era.

Rahul is currently the fourth-leading run-scorer as an opener for India in Tests, amassing 3970 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 39.3 in 61 matches. He is just 30 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Gautam Gambhir to complete 4000 Test runs.

The former captain and legendary batter Gavaskar leads the chart with 9,607 runs in 119 matches, followed by 8,124 runs in 98 matches by Virender Sehwag and 4,119 runs in 56 matches by Gautam Gambhir, who is currently India’s head coach. With his Wellington knock, KL Rahul overtook Murali Vijay’s tally of 3880 runs as an opener.

When it comes to SENA nations, KL Rahul is only behind Sunil Gavaskar, who aggregated 2464 runs, including 8 centuries and 11 fifties, at an average of 44.8 in 32 matches. Rahul is just 60 runs away from becoming the second Indian opener to cross 2,000 SENA Test runs, having already matched Gavaskar’s consistency across tours while playing five fewer matches.

In his Test career, KL Rahul has amassed 4424 runs, including 13 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 37.49 in 123 innings across 71 matches.

Also Read: KL Rahul Joins Elite Club With Stunning Maiden Century In New Zealand