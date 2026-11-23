India captain Shubman Gill clarifies that Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the first Test was based on current form, dismissing claims of religious bias. The match ended in a draw after India failed to take final wickets at the Basin Reserve.

Shubman Gill Clarifies Mohammed Siraj Exclusion From First Test Match

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): India Test captain Shubman Gill on Monday explained the decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand, saying the selection call was based on current form and describing the decision as a difficult one given his close relationship with the fast bowler.

Speaking at the press conference after India's drawn first Test at the Basin Reserve, Gill said he personally spoke to Siraj before the match to explain the team's decision and added that he expected the pacer to make a strong comeback.

"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said during the press conference.

Gill's clarification comes amid a political controversy surrounding Siraj's exclusion, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the fast bowler was overlooked despite his previous performances because of his name. The allegations triggered contrasting reactions from political leaders, with some supporting Masood's claims while others rejected suggestions of religious discrimination in the team's selection process.

Gill, however, maintained that the decision was purely based on cricketing considerations and current form, while expressing confidence in Siraj's ability to return stronger.

India went into the opening Test against New Zealand without Siraj in the playing XI, opting for a pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. The visitors eventually played out a draw against New Zealand after failing to take the remaining five wickets on the final day at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

India had declared their first innings at a massive 720/9, with KL Rahul scoring 136 and Rishabh Pant making 128. Gill narrowly missed a century, scoring 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also made valuable contributions with 80 and 78 respectively.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 368, with Henry Nicholls producing an unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips scoring 118. The duo added 216 runs for the sixth wicket after the hosts had slumped to 70/5.

India entered the final day in a commanding position but could not convert it into a victory as Daryl Mitchell and Phillips frustrated the visitors with a determined batting display. New Zealand finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with Mitchell remaining unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries and Phillips scoring 26 not out from 126 balls.

The Indian bowlers managed only three wickets on the final day, with Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj making the breakthroughs. India captain Gill eventually shook hands with the New Zealand batters with less than an hour remaining, bringing the contest to a close.

The two teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, beginning at Hagley Oval on November 27. India will look to win the match and secure the series after the opening encounter ended in a draw. The visitors had earlier won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1 during their ongoing tour of New Zealand. (ANI)