Henry Nicholls led a resilient New Zealand fightback with an unbeaten 175, helping the hosts secure a hard-fought draw against India at the Basin Reserve after a difficult opening day, keeping the series alive heading into Christchurch.

Henry Nicholls Praises NZ Resilience After Drawn Test Against India

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls described the drawn opening Test against India as a "pleasing result" for the hosts, reflecting on how his side recovered from a difficult position to secure a stalemate at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

Nicholls, who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding unbeaten 175 in the first innings and a contribution of 31 in the second, said the five-day contest tested both teams and credited his teammates for their resilience in the final innings.

"It's funny to look back over the five days and from that first innings to where the game ended up. The wicket changed throughout, but I think it was a really good Test match. And obviously both teams gave it everything. And credit obviously to the guys today. The work they put in to obviously on a batter friendly surface. But again, I think we all saw the challenges there. So for us to get a draw from where we were, was a pleasing result," Nicholls said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

New Zealand were in serious trouble in their first innings after slipping to 70/5, but Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned the game around with a crucial 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Phillips scored 118, Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, helping the hosts recover to 368 and restrict India's advantage. India had declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, with KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) scoring centuries. Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred, making 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also contributed with 80 and 78 respectively.

Despite conceding a substantial first-innings deficit, New Zealand showed determination in their second innings to deny India victory. Nicholls contributed 31 before the hosts relied on their middle and lower order to negotiate the remaining overs. The left-handed batter also spoke about the physical demands of the lengthy Test, admitting that spending considerable time on the field over the first four days had taken its toll.

"It's good. It was obviously the bowling innings as well. But it was a funny feeling today not having to do anything. It's never the nicest feeling. So as sore as it was, it would have been nice to be out there for a bit longer. But like I say, it was really a traditional test and I think everyone will be certainly feeling that after five days," he said.

Nicholls also expressed his fondness for the Basin Reserve, where he once again enjoyed a successful outing with the bat. However, he acknowledged that the surface offered different challenges as the match progressed.

"I'm not too sure really. It's nice when you come to a ground that you've had success at. But again, I think when you come here, we expect to look the way it did in the first Test. And I think even though it did change and play different to as previously, again, there were still challenges there that we had to negate throughout. And I think that's the most pleasing thing for the group was we managed to find ways to do that," Nicholls said.

On the final day, India looked well placed to force a result after dismissing Devon Conway for 65 and Rachin Ravindra for 37 during the morning session. Washington Sundar removed Conway, while Prasidh Krishna accounted for Ravindra, reducing New Zealand to 139/4. Anshul Kamboj provided India with another breakthrough after lunch, dismissing Tom Blundell for 15. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors with a determined batting display, taking New Zealand to 206/5 at tea. The pair continued their resistance in the final session, with Mitchell finishing unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries and Phillips remaining not out on 26 from 126 balls. India even tried part-time bowling options Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, but could not break the partnership. With five wickets still required and less than an hour remaining, India captain Shubman Gill eventually shook hands with the New Zealand batters, bringing the contest to an end at 239/5 after 120 overs.

India's bowling effort in the first innings was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three. Kamboj took two wickets and Prasidh Krishna accounted for one.

Looking ahead to the second and final Test in Christchurch, Nicholls said he was expecting a different challenge from the surface at Hagley Oval, where conditions traditionally offer assistance to fast bowlers. "It'll be interesting. Again, it's a surface we usually see a bit of grass, a bit of pace. Hopefully that's the case. But obviously it sets up now for an exciting last game," he said.

The draw was only the second at the Basin Reserve in 15 Tests since 2015, with the previous one coming against Sri Lanka in December 2018. India will now travel to Christchurch for the second Test, beginning November 27 at Hagley Oval, with both sides looking to take the lead in the series. The visitors will aim to secure a victory and finish their lengthy New Zealand tour on a winning note after claiming the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1. (ANI)