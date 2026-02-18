Shivam Dube smashed 66 off 31 balls in the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands, powering India to 193/6. His six sixes and explosive innings earned widespread praise, with fans hailing him as Team India's underrated match-winner.

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube lit up Ahmedabad with his blistering knock in the Men in Blue’s final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Netherlanda at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 18.

After being opted to bat first by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Team India posted a solid total of 193/6 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube led the batting with a brilliant knock of 66 off 31 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 212.90, putting the pressure firmly on the Netherlands ' bowling attack, who were struggling to contain the southpaw’s onslaught.

Apart from Dube, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (34), Tilak Varma (31), and Hardik Pandya made crucial contributions to India’s batting, propelling the hosts to a competitive total on the board and setting a 194-run target for the Netherlands, who have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Shivam Dube Lights Up Ahmedabad with Power-Hitting Masterclass

Shivam Dube was the star performer with the bat for Team India as his blistering 66-run knock not only steadied the Men in Blue’s ship but also provided the momentum needed to post a challenging total. Walking in to bat when India were 69/3 after Tilak Varma’s dismissal, Dube joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

The pair was building a good partnership before Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal at 110/4, ending a 41-run stand, after which Dube took full charge of India’s innings. The southpaw was joined by Hardik Pandya at the crease. The pair was a serious threat to the Netherlands’ bowling attack as Dube Dube unleashed his firepower, maintaining a high strike rate and rotating the strike efficiently with Hardik.

Shivam Dube took just 25 balls to complete his first fifty of the T20 World Cup 2026 while batting at a strike rate of 200.00. Dube and Hardik formed a crucial 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with the former scoring 43 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 286, meaning Shivam Dube contributed about 57% of the partnership.

Dube’s stay at the crease was posing a threat to the Netherlands’ bowling attack as the southpaw smashed boundaries and kept the run rate high. At the time of dismissal at 186/5, Team India was well set to post a challenging total, with Dube’s power-hitting having laid the foundation for a strong finish.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Shivam Dube has consistently delivered impactful knocks when required, which were pivotal behind the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

‘Most Underrated and Under-Celebrated Player of Team India’

Shivam Dube’s impressive showing against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad has garnered the attention of not only the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium but also fans and cricket enthusiasts across the world, lavishing praise on him on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise and adulation, calling Shivam Dube “underrated,” “the buccaneer of India’s batting,” and a reliable match-winner. Many highlighted his ability to step in crucial situations, while others lauded his power-hitting and knack for turning the game around.

From smashing a 25-ball fifty to dominating the Netherlands’ bowling attack, fans celebrated Dube as one of Team India’s most under-celebrated heroes of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Shivan Dube has aggregated 116 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 29.00 and a strike rate of 178.66 in four matches.

His tally might not be the highest in the tournament, but his impact in crucial moments and ability to turn games in India’s favour have made him one of the most valuable and underrated performers of the marquee event.