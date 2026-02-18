Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has once again been dismissed for a duck in the Men in Blue’s final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.

This was his third consecutive duck of the tournament for Abhishek Sharma, having previously been dismissed without a run against the USA and Pakistan. The southpaw’s string of poor performances in the tournament must have raised concerns in India camp as he is considered one of the players for the Men in Blue’s quest for the T20 World Cup title defence.

As Abhishek Sharma’s inconsistent performance raised serious concerns, let’s look at the key factors behind his slump in form during the T20 World Cup.