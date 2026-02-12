Sanju Samson debuted in the T20 World Cup against Namibia, scoring 22 off 8 balls before an early dismissal. His continued poor form sparked intense social media debate over his inability to convert quick starts into substantial innings for India.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had a brief stay at the crease before his dismissal in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Samson was in line-up to make it to the playing XI after uncertainty was looming around Abhishek Sharma’s availability for the Men in Blue’s second outing of the marquee event, following a stomach infection, for which he was hospitalized before getting discharged after two days of medical observation.

As Abhishek confirmed to be unavailable, Samson was drafted into the playing XI as an opener alongside Ishan Kishan, marking his World Cup debut. Sanju Samson was part of the India T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, but did not get a single match as Team India management backed Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter throughout the tournament.

Samson Perished after a Fiery Start

Sanju Samson was added to India’s playing XI despite a cause for concern over his form, as the Kerala cricketer had a disastrous T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 46 runs at an average of 9.2 in five matches. Samson had the perfect opportunity to shine on the global stage, where millions of cricket fans around the world are watching.

In the opening over of India’s innings, Sanju Samson smashed a six on the final. However, in the second over, the Kerala batter began to unleash his firepower, which seemed to be a potential match-defining innings in his World Cup debut. Facing the Namibian pacer Ben Shikongo, Samson faced three consecutive boundaries, including two sixes and a four, setting a tone for India’s aggressive start.

However, Sanju Samson’s blazing start to his innings was abruptly cut short after he attempted another big shot, but mistimed it, resulting in getting caught by Louren Steenkamat deep midwicket. This ended Samson’s start to his T20 World Cup debut, contributing 22 runs off just 8 balls.

With his 22-run dismissal, Sanju Samson extended his string of low scores since the disastrous T20I series against New Zealand, continuing his struggle to convert starts into substantial innings on the international stage. Since pushing to the middle order to accommodate Shubman Gill as an opener in the Asia Cup T20 last year, before being reinstated to the opener’s spot, Samson was struggling to adjust to changes in his batting order.

‘An Epitome of Incorrigible Mediocrity’

Sanju Samson’s early dismissal after a blazing start sparked an intense debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), among fans and cricket enthusiasts, who questioned his ability to play longer innings rather than relying on quick, flashy shots that often leave him vulnerable early in his innings.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their frustration over Sanju Samson’s recurring pattern of his inability to convert quick starts into meaningful contributions, with many calling his dismissal ‘wasted potential’ and debating whether he deserved continued chances over other players in the squad.

Since 2025, Sanju Samson has 21 matches, including the T20 World Cup match against Namibia, and aggregated 290 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 17.05 and a strike rate of 133.64. This highlights Samson’s ongoing struggle at the international level, as his flashes of explosive talent are often overshadowed by his inability to convert the starts into substantial scores.

Though Sanju Samson made his T20 World Cup debut against Namibia, there is uncertainty whether he will feature for the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Colombo, as the team management considers his recent form and consistency before finalizing the playing XI.