The Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, powered Italy to a historic first T20 World Cup win over Nepal with unbeaten half-centuries. Their 124-run partnership secured a 10-wicket victory, highlighting their Australian upbringing and Italian heritage.

Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, powered Italy to a historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match against Nepal at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, February 12. The marquee event witnessed the Italian cricket team scripting their first-ever World Cup win in their maiden ICC tournament.

With a modest 124-run target set by Nepal, Italy chased it down in just 12.4 overs, scoring at a run rate of 9.92 runs per over thanks to unbeaten half‑centuries from Justin and Anthony Mosca. Anthony led the batting with a knock of 62 off 36 balls, including 3 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 193.75. While Justin scored 60 off 44 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 136.36.

Nepal’s poor batting and bowling failed to put pressure on Italy, who are playing their first-ever World Cup across all formats. The disciplined Italian bowlers, led by Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti, restricted Nepal to a modest 123, setting the stage for the Mosca brothers’ commanding chase.

Mosca Brothers Stun Nepal Bowlers with Aggressive Batting

Justin and Anthony Mosca left no stone unturned in their masterful partnership, dominating Nepal’s bowling attack from the outset. The Italian spectators at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed the team making history at the global stage, where Mosca brothers guided Italy to a historic maiden World Cup victory.

Italy’s sibling duo powered the team to 68/0 in the powerplay, scoring at a run rate of 11.33 runs per over, setting up the tone for a dominant run chase. Justin Moscha was the first to complete his maiden World Cup fifty, reaching the milestone in 37 balls, bringing the Italian crowd to their feet and giving Anthony a solid platform to continue his assault.

Soon after, Anthony Mosca followed his brother, completing his fifty in just 28 balls, breaking Ben Manenti’s record for the fastest fifty by an Italian batter in the history of T20Is. The half-centuries by the Mosco brothers powered Italy to the 100-run mark in the 11th over of the 123-run chase.

When Italy needed 13 runs off 66 balls to win the match, the Mosca brothers wrapped up the run chase in just 12.4 overs, guiding Italy to a dominant 10‑wicket victory and sealing their maiden T20 World Cup win with an unbroken 124‑run partnership.

The unbeaten partnership between Justin and Anthony left the Nepal bowlers frustrated and helpless, as they failed to break the duo’s rhythm, with Italian fans erupting in celebration over the team’s historic World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Who are the Mosca Brothers?

Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, play for Italy at the international level, but the siblings hail from Australia, where they were raised in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank and played front-yard cricket together. In fact, Justin and Anthony areof Italian descent as his grandparents migrated from Italy to Australia after World War 2.

The Mosca brothers have extensive experience of playing for Australian clubs, representingthe Sydney Cricket Club for nearly 20 years. In 2021, Anthony left SCL and moved to New Town Cricket Club, while Justin continued with his domestic commitments in Sydney. Since his grandparents were from Italy, Justin and Anthony used their Italian heritage to get into Italy cricket team, bringing their rich Australian club experience to the international stage.

Despite representing Italy at the international level, Mosca brothers have maintained their jobs in Australia. Anthony has worked as a carpenter and woodwork teacher, while Justin is a physical education teacher in Sydney. Italy’s sibling duo has balanced professional careers with international cricket, showcasing their dedication and passion for the game.

Though born and raised in Australia, the Italian descendants have fully embraced their heritage, proudly representing Italy on the international stage.

How Did Justin and Anthony Play for Italy?

Though Justin and Anthony Mosca were encouraged by another Italian-Australian, Benjamin Manenti, to play for Italy by using their Italian heritage. It was shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the Mosca brothers decided to explore playing for Italy after being contacted by Manenti.

However, Justin and Anthony’s debut for Italy was delayed despite them finding the pathway early, as the COVID-19 pandemic imposed restrictions on travelling and disrupted international cricket schedules. At that time, Anthony was looking to break into the New South Wales Team, while Justin enrolled in a teaching course.

In 2022, the brothers made their Italian debut in a T20 International against Greece in Vantaa, Finland. They were involved in Italy’s World Cup qualifications, including the T20 World Cup 2025 European Qualifiers. Given their strong cricketing experience of playing for Australian clubs, Justin and Anthony played a huge role in helping Italy earn their qualification for the maiden T20 World Cup.

Mosca brothers are among the leading run-getters for Italy in T20Is, with Anthony scoring 554 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 42.61 in 21 matches, while Justin has aggregated 441 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 23.21 in 22 matches