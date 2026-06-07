Afghanistan's use of the Decision Review System (DRS) came under fire during the One-Off Test against India. The visitors missed three clear opportunities to dismiss key Indian batters KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, allowing the hosts to post a massive total and sparking online fan frustration.

Afghanistan have come under scrutiny over their apparent lack of tactical awareness regarding the Decision Review System (DRS) during the One-Off Test against Team India at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Sunday, June 7.

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Afghanistan were put to bowl first by India captain Subman Gill, but struggled to capitalize on critical breakthroughs throughout the first two days of play. At the Day 1 stumps, Team India posted a total of 368/3 in 85 overs, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting on 103 and 50, respectively, highlighting Afghanistan’s inability to dismiss the hosts’ key batters.

The frustration for the Afghan side mounted on Day 2 as India continued to build their total, reaching 475/6 by lunch, with Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar batting on 14 and 9, respectively. Mohammad Saleem Safi completed his four-wicket haul, while Ziaur Rahman Sharifi and Hashmatullah Shahidi picked up a wicket each.

Also Read: IND vs AFG Test: Gill, Rahul tons put India in command on Day 1

Afghanistan’s DRS Woes in Spotlight

As Afghanistan struggled to find a consistent rhythm in the field, their recurring indecision with the DRS has emerged as a significant liability. The visitors’ reluctance to challenge on-field calls has come under scrutiny. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side gave India repeated lifelines due to the uncertainty over whether to trust their bowlers' instincts or the wicketkeeper's judgment at the critical moment of appeal.

On the opening day of the One-Off Test, KL Rahul survived a clear caught-behind dismissal in the 11th over off the bowling of Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, while batting on 16. Afghanistan’s decision to decline a referral proved to be a costly error, as replays subsequently displayed on the big screen confirmed a clear spike on UltraEdge. Rahul capitalized on the reprieve and scored a masterful century.

Similarly, on Day 2, Rishabh Pant also enjoyed a major slice of fortune when he nicked the delivery off Azmatullah Omarzai that went unreviewed. Pant went on to score 81 off 121 balls after reaching fifty on Day 1. Compounded by a separate instance where a clear LBW appeal against India skipper Shubman Gill was ignored, the Afghan side’s reluctance to utilize their reviews has become the defining narrative of their defensive effort.

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Afghanistan’s three failures to challenge these clear dismissals, involving KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, have effectively allowed India to seize total control of the match, turning what could have been a hard-fought contest into a daunting uphill battle for the visitors as they look to restrict a formidable Indian total.

Due to their failure to use the DRS at crucial junctures, Afghanistan conceded a massive advantage, allowing Team India to cross the 450-run mark before the Lunch break on Day 2, placing the hosts in a dominant position in a One-Off Test.

‘DRS Toh Leloo': Fans Frustrated as Afghanistan Lets India Off the Hook

Afghanistan’s hesitant approach to taking the DRS under the hot Mullanpur sun has sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the team's tactical readiness for the longest format.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed frustration over Afghanistan’s repeated reluctance to use DRS despite clear chances to review decisions. Many questioned the team’s understanding of the review system, joking that they need a ‘DRS coach’, highlighting their missed opportunities to dismiss KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Several users also criticized the umpiring standards, while others felt Afghanistan's lack of Test-match experience and game awareness was evident in their review decisions.

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Meanwhile, after the Lunch break, Team India has crossed the 500-run mark, with Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar sharing a 54-run stand for the seventh wicket before the latter’s dismissal 510/7.

The hosts are in a commanding position, leaving Afghanistan with the arduous task of containing the tail and looking to limit the damage as the match enters a crucial phase.

Also Read: Shubman Gill becomes 2nd-fastest Indian captain to 1,000 Test runs