India U19 stand-in captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 68 off 24 balls, hitting 10 sixes to power India to an 8-wicket win over South Africa U19, sealing a 2-0 series lead and sending a strong statement ahead of the U19 World Cup.

India U19 stand-in captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed an absolute carnage in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series against South Africa U19 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, January 5. The ongoing three-match U19 ODI series against South Africa is a final preparation for Team India ahead of the U19 World Cup, which will begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the preparation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, serving as captain in the absence of injured Ayush Mhatre, led from the front with a breathtaking display of power-hitting as India chased down a revised 174-run target in a lightning-truncated 27-over contest in the second innings. Vaibhav played a scintillating knock of 68 off 24 balls, including 10 sixes and a boundary at an astonishing strike rate of 283.33.

Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu and Vendant Trivedi contributed significantly with innings of 48 and 31, respectively, alongside an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the third wicket to help the Boys in Blue to secure an 8-wicket win and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match U19 ODI series.

10 Sixes in 24 Balls - Vaibhav’s Masterclass Power-Hitting

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was in an absolute beast mode, tearing into the South African bowling attack with fearless intent and leaving bowlers and spectators stunned by his clean, towering six-hitting. The 14-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar did not take time to get into his rhythm as he smashed two sixes in the opening over of India’s run chase.

Thereafter, Vaibhav smashed six sixes in just the next 20 balls to complete a half-century before hitting two consecutive maximums and a four in three balls, leaving South Africa U19 bowlers absolutely clueless about how to contain the carnage by the Indian batter. Suryavanshi’s stay at the crease was posing a massive threat to South Africa U19’s hopes of mounting any comeback.

However, Vaibhav’s fiery knock of 68 off 24 balls came to an end after he was dismissed for 95/2. The southpaw scored 64 runs through boundaries, which means around 94% of his runs came from fours and sixes.

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s firepower innings in the second U19 ODI match against South Africa was a comeback knock after he was dismissed for just 11 runs in the series opener. The U19 stand-in skipper bounced back spectacularly, showcasing his destructive hitting and leadership skills to steer India to a comfortable win while sending a strong message ahead of the U19 World Cup.

Fans Go Berserk over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Knock

The Indian batting sensation’s phenomenal performance by unleashing a flurry of boundaries against South Africa U19 left the internet amazed by his y his sheer hitting power and fearless approach at just 14 years old.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts garnered massive praise for the young batting prodigy for his scintillating performance with the bat, while hailing him as a once-in-a-generational talent, marveling at his power hitting and precision, fearless approach, and maturity at the age of just 14, with many hailing him as a future Indian star and potential crowd puller.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will return to action for the third and final U19 ODI match of the series against South Africa at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday, January 7. The 14-year-old is one of the key players for Team India heading into the U19 ODI World Cup, given his explosive batting skills, ability to clear the boundary at will, and knack for turning games single-handedly under pressure.

Since making his U19 ODI debut in 2024, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has amassed 846 runs, including 2 centuries and four fifties, at an average of 49.76 in 17 matches.