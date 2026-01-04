The Indian Premier League will likely get into action in the month of March after a successful IPL 2026 mini-auction, which took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The upcoming edition of the cash-rich T20 league is expected to be exciting, as many young crop of players, especially belonging to Gen Z, are likely to take centre stage and play key roles for their franchises.

In the last few seasons, established Gen Z Indian stars like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and others have emerged as key performers for their IPL teams and have become the strong pillars of Indian cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 6 Gen Z Indian Stars to keep an Eye on in the IPL 2026.