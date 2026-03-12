The ICC charged team owner Chitranjan Rathod, official Trevon Griffith, and player Javon Searles with multiple breaches of anti-corruption codes related to the Bim10 Tournament. All three have been provisionally suspended from all cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged team officials Chitranjan Rathod and Trevon Griffith, along with West Indian player Javon Searles, with various breaches of the Anti-Corruption Codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC. All three individuals face charges in relation to the Bim10 Tournament 2023/24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code. In addition, Griffith faces one charge relating to International Matches that fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, according to an official statement by the ICC.

Details of the Charges and Offences

Rathod, who is the owner of the Titans team, faces three charges under the CWI Code, Searles faces four charges under the CWI Code, while team official Griffith faces four charges under the CWI Code and one charge under the ICC Code.

All three have been charged with the following three offences, as per ICC: Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so). Breach of Article 2.1.4 of the CWI Code - Soliciting, instructing, encouraging or facilitating Players and/or Player Support Personnel to commit offences under the CWI Code. Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code - Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Additionally, Searles and Giffith have also been charged with: Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code - Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

According to ICC, Griffith has also been charged with: Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code - Obstructing the ACU's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Suspension and Ongoing Investigation

All three have been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and have 14 days from 11 March 2026 to respond to the charges, as per ICC release.

These charges are the continuation of a wide investigation that saw USA player Aaron Jones being charged for five breaches of the CWI and ICC Anti-Corruption Codes on 28 January.

The ICC will make no further comment on this matter pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings. (ANI)