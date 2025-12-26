Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up 2025 with record-breaking feats in the IPL and Vijay Hazare Trophy, sparking Sachin Tendulkar comparisons and fast-track calls. But intense pressure risks harming his growth, echoing Prithvi Shaw’s cautionary tale.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has had a breakthrough year in 2025, with his batting brilliance and fearless strokeplay becoming one of the major topics of discussion in the cricketing world. The 14-year-old made a cricket fraternity, including fans and experts, take note of his extraordinary talent, showcasing his composure and maturity well beyond his years.

Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the headlines with his recording performance in Bihar’s opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh, where he played a blistering knock of 190 off 84 balls, including 16 fours and 15 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 226.19, propelling Bihar to a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs, highest in the history of List A cricket.

During his 190-run knock, the young batting sensation shattered several records, including including the youngest List A centurion, the fourth fastest to score a century in VHT history, fastest player to score 150 in the List A cricket (56 balls), first player to score 150+ with a strike rate of over 20 and joint-fourth most boundaries in a single VHT innings, and other milestones that underlined his extraordinary talent at such a young age.

The Year That Announced a Future Star

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s name began to buzz when he played a record-breaking 101 off 37 balls in the IPL 2025 between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. The 14-year-old had a memorable debut IPL season, amassing 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and an impressive strike rate of 206.55 in seven matches. Since his IPL performance, Suryavanshi has continued to remain in the spotlight.

Suryavanshi carried on his IPL form into the Youth U19 ODI series against England, where the Bihar cricketer was the standout batter with 355 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 174.01 in 5 matches. This was followed by a great outing in the Youth ODI and Test series against Australia Down Under, scoring a rapid 70-run innings that smashed the Youth ODI sixes record and then notched up a blistering 78-ball century in the Youth Test.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a great campaign in the Emerging Stars Asia Cup this year, where he emerged as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 239 runs, including a century, at an average of 59.75 in four matches. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the southpaw recorded his maiden century of the tournament, and the youngest to do so, scoring 108 off 61 balls against Maharashtra.

In the U19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the second-highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 261 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.52 in five matches.

Is Too Much Expectation Placed on Young Batting Sensation?

Ever since his performance in the IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been under immense spotlight, with every knock increasing expectations from fans and media alike. At just the age of 14, the Bihar cricketer is apparently weighing the expectations and pressure to consistently perform at an elite level, given not only his prodigious batting talent but also the widespread attention his record-breaking performances have drawn, domestically and internationally.

The kind of performance Vaibhav put on in every match makes it clear that he is a once-in-a-generation talent, but it has now come with a lot of expectations that have been placed on him. If the youngster flops in a match after consistently performing well in previous games, the scrutiny from the fans and media could be intense, potentially affecting his confidence and development.

This can be evidenced during his U19 Asia Cup campaign, where his batting approach and inability to handle pressure in crucial moments highlight how even prodigious talent can be tested under intense expectations at a young age. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance is often constantly monitored by fans and media as he has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, with every innings analyzed, discussed, and compared, adding to the immense pressure on the 14-year-old prodigy.

Comparison with Sachin Tendulkar and Demand for Fast Track to the Indian Team

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s prodigious talent has often drawn comparison to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16. Given his age, Suryavanshi is often considered the next Tendulkar, though the evolution of the 14-year-old prodigy is still ongoing. Suryavanshi is more of an attacking batter compared to Tendulkar, who played a measured and classical game in the early years of his illustrious career.

Moreover, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rapid rise in world cricket led to demand of getting him to be fast-tracked to the Indian team just like how Tendulkar was handed his Test debut at the age of 16 in 1989. Former India opener and BCCI chief selector Kris Srikkanth has been quite vocal about the youngster’s acceleration into the senior Indian men’s team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth lauded the exceptional talent of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while urging that the youngster be fast-tracked into the senior Indian team, citing his potential.

“Vaibhav is scoring centuries everywhere, be it the IPL, U19, anywhere. You can say it is against Arunachal Pradesh but that is a different story. This boy has been hammering everybody across all kinds of matches,” Srikkant said.

“I had told last year also that they should fast-track him for the T20 World Cup. Maybe it is too late for that now, but they still fast-track him into the team. This boy has got tremendous potential. He should be fast-tracked and brought into the Indian team soon," he added.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule, a player can only represent a senior international team if they meet the minimum age criteria of 15 years, meaning Vaibhav Suryavanshi will need to wait until he reaches the eligible age before officially being fast-tracked into the Indian national squad, despite his extraordinary and widespread calls for his inclusion.

Why Unnecessary Pressure on Vaibhav Needs to be Avoided?

The pressure and expectation on Vaibhav Suryavanshi are seemingly unnecessary, given that he is still rising and climbing the ladder in domestic and international cricket, despite having shattered multiple records at such a young age. Before him, there were several young talents who dazzled early but struggled to handle the spotlight and scrutiny, leading to stalled careers and burnout.

One of the prime examples is Prithvi Shaw. The former U19 World Cup-winning captain was considered the next Sachin Tendulkar, given his meteoric rise and incredible talent at a young age. Shaw made headlines with his performance in domestic cricket and made his Test debut at the age of 18. His IPL contract with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) was another step that brought immense attention and expectation.

While Shaw, who switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the ongoing Indian domestic season, had the technique and temperament to succeed, constant media scrutiny, high expectations, pressure, and comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar gradually affected his performance, leading to a slump in form and pushing him off the selectors’ radar. His injuries, fitness, and disciplinary issues added further complications, ultimately stalling his what was to be a successful career.

Therefore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi needs to be carefully managed and nurtured, ensuring that his development is prioritized over immediate results or media hype, or expectations. Certainly, Suryavanshi has the talent to succeed in international cricket, but rushing his journey or burdening him with constant comparisons, expectations, and pressure could do more harm than good.