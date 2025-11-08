Ahead of the South Africa Test series, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant suffered a triple body blow in an India A match, retiring hurt. Concerns over his fitness arise after a recent foot fracture, with BCCI medics set to assess his availability.

Ahead of the Test series against South Africa, Team India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a triple body blow in India A’s ongoing second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 8.

Rishabh Pant was included in the 16-member Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, marking his comeback to international cricket after being on the sidelines for three matches due to a fractured foot sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester. Due to injury, the 27-year-old missed the Asia Cup 2025, the West Indies Test series, and the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia.

After undergoing recovery and rehabilitation at BCCI CoE, Rishabh Pant received fitness clearance from the medical team, enabling him to rejoin competitive action with India A to regain his match fitness and rhythm before the two-match Test series against South Africa, which will begin on November 14.

Injury Scare for Rishabh Pant

A week before the first Test of the series against South Africa at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, Rishabh Pant was struck thrice on the body by rising deliveries from South Africa A pacers in the second innings of India A’s batting.

The 27-year-old was first hit on the helmet before being struck on the left hand. Then, Pant was finally struck in the abdomen off a delivery that cut back in, forcing him to call on the physio. After a few conversations with the physio, Rishabh Pant decided to walk off the field and retire hurt in the 34th over. Pant was batting on 17 off 22 balls, including two fours and a six, before he left the field.

The video of sustaining triple body blows and subsequently walking off the field quickly went viral on social media.

In the first innings of the second unofficial Test, Rishabh Pant scored 24 as India A were bundled out for 255 in 77.1 overs. But. the hosts managed to get a 34-run lead after bowling out South Africa A for 221. India Test vice-captain gained his rhythm when he played a brilliant innings of 90 off 11 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes, to help India A chase down a 277-run target on the final day of the first unofficial Test at BCCI CoE Ground in Bengaluru.

Will Rishabh Pant Feature in South Africa Tests?

As Rishabh Pant walked off the field after sustaining three blows on his body, there was uncertainty whether he would return to bat in the remainder of the innings. After being on the sidelines for a period of three months due to a fractured foot, Pant's return to the Test side sparked excitement among the fans, who were eagerly awaiting to see him back in action.

Rishabh Pant’s availability for the ongoing India A’s unofficial Test series against South Africa A confirmed his return to international cricket before he was officially included in the squad for the South Africa Test series. However, with this latest injury scare coming just days before the opening Test, the BCCI medical staff are likely to assess his condition before taking a call on his participation in the upcoming two-match Tests.

Apparently, Rishabh Pant’s injury does not look serious or concerning at the moment, and that serves as a good concern for the Indian side ahead of the Test series against South Africa. With a week left for the South Africa Tests, India's vice-captain is expected to regain full match fitness in the coming days, with the medical team closely monitoring his recovery to ensure he is ready for the opening Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.