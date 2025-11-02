Rishabh Pant silenced doubters with a blazing 90 for India A, leading a thrilling 3-wicket win over South Africa A in Bengaluru. Fans hailed him as the ‘Comeback King’ after his fearless knock and gritty leadership sealed the victory.

Bengaluru: The crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium didn’t need fireworks to feel the spark — Rishabh Pant brought it himself. Leading India A with trademark flair, Pant struck a dazzling 90 off 113 balls to script a thrilling three-wicket win over South Africa A in the first four-day match on Sunday.

India A, chasing 275, started the final day at 119 for four. When Pant walked out, there was a quiet buzz — not just about the match, but about the man himself. The left-hander, who has fought his way back after suffering a toe injury during in July earlier this year, looked every bit the ‘Comeback King’ that fans have been calling him online.

Pant’s Fearless Approach Sets the Tone

The tone of the day was set in the very first over. South African pacer Okuhle Cele ran in with intent, but Pant greeted him with a six — a one-handed whip over long-on that made the dressing room erupt. Two edges that flew past third man followed, and 14 runs were up before the fielders could even find their breath.

Partnering Ayush Badoni (34 off 47), Pant took the attack to the bowlers, adding 63 runs in just 12 overs. Every punch, pull, and lofted drive felt like a statement — that Pant wasn’t here to survive, but to dominate.

“Pant isn’t just playing cricket; he’s fighting destiny and winning,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as clips of his innings began circulating online.

Missed Century, but Mission Accomplished

Pant’s dismissal on 90 brought a hush over the ground. Attempting a pull off Tiaan Van Vuuren, he mistimed it and was caught at second slip. The South Africans celebrated — but the damage had already been done. Pant had broken their rhythm, and his innings had infused belief into the Indian camp.

There was a poetic twist too — Senokwane, who dropped Pant earlier on 80, ended up taking his catch. Yet, for Pant, the 90 meant more than any number could convey. After keeping for over 139 overs and then anchoring a tense chase, his resilience became the story of the day.

Selectors too will have noticed. With India’s senior Test squad against South Africa set to be announced later this month, Pant’s form — both behind and in front of the stumps — couldn’t have come at a better time.

Tail-End Heroes Deliver the Final Blow

After Pant and Badoni’s dismissals, India A still needed 59 runs with just three wickets in hand. Enter Manav Suthar (20*) and Anshul Kamboj (37*), two unlikely heroes who decided to write their own subplot.

Kamboj, struck on the helmet by Van Vuuren, responded with audacity — pulling the very next delivery for a six and a four. Suthar, hit on the shoulder moments later, stayed unfazed. The pair added an unbeaten 60-run stand that carried India A home, sealing a hard-earned 1-0 series lead.

When Suthar lofted Subrayen over mid-wicket for the winning boundary, the India A dugout exploded in joy. Pant, standing by the boundary ropes, broke into a wide grin — the kind only a fighter knows.

‘Comeback King’ Trends as Fans Celebrate Pant’s Return

Within minutes of the win, social media was flooded with tributes. “From hospital bed to hero — Rishabh Pant’s story writes itself,” posted a fan. Another user called him ‘India’s heartbeat behind the stumps and now, their hope again with the bat’.

For a man who has spent months rebuilding his body and his game, this innings was more than just runs — it was redemption.

As India A looks ahead to the second match at the BCCI CoE Grounds next week, Pant’s comeback isn’t just inspiring — it’s symbolic. It’s about resilience, leadership, and a reminder that no injury, however severe, can dim true cricketing spirit.

