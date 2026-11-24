Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored a career-best 130 to help UAE reach 249/8 against India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars. India A pacers, led by Arshad Khan's 4/43, kept the pressure on, setting up a 250-run chase for a semi-final spot.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia's Heroics Propel UAE to Competitive Total

Former India domestic batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia struck a career-best List A century of 130 off 144 balls to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recover from early jitters and post 249/8 against India A in their Group B clash of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, UAE lost two early wickets as India A pacers Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan reduced UAE to 20/2 inside the first six overs. Rana provided India A with an early breakthrough, dismissing Aryansh Sharma for two in the opening over. Khan then removed Ansh Tandon for eight in the sixth over, leaving UAE in trouble.

Coming in at number three, the 35-year-old Harpreet steadied the innings alongside Muhammad Shahdad, who scored 28 off 46 deliveries. The duo added 71 runs for the third wicket before Harsh Dubey dismissed Shahdad leg-before in the 22nd over, reducing UAE to 91/3. Harpreet continued to anchor the innings and added 60 runs with Ethan D'Souza, who contributed 25 off 37 balls, for the fourth wicket.

India A captain Tilak Varma rotated his bowling options to break the partnership, with Shahbaz Ahmed dismissing D'Souza in the 35th over. Arshad Khan struck again in the next over, removing wicketkeeper Aftab Alam for two as UAE slipped to 154/5. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Harpreet continued to build his innings and accelerated towards the final 10 overs. He brought up his seventh List A century off 120 balls before adding boundaries to push UAE towards a competitive total.

His innings included 12 fours and four sixes. Harpreet was eventually dismissed by Arshad Khan on the first ball of the 47th over. Arshad then removed Ibrar Ahmad for a golden duck on the next delivery to complete his four-wicket haul. Arshad finished with figures of 4/43, while Harsh Dubey, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge picked up one wicket each. Harshit Rana also claimed a wicket but conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs.

UAE captain Basil Hameed provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 36 off 36 balls. He helped UAE take 14 runs off Harshit Rana in the penultimate over and helped his side reach 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs. India A now need 250 runs to win the Group B encounter and secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.