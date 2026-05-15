Virat Kohli has spoken about his potential participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying he wants to play for India. He stressed that his involvement depends on whether he can genuinely add value to the team, rather than proving his worth. Focusing solely on ODIs, Kohli has shown strong form in recent matches.

Team India’s former captain and star batter Virat Kohli breaks his silence on his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November next year.

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Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests within a span of almost a year, and solely focused on his ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the marquee event, which is likely to be his swansong on the global stage. Despite stepping away from other formats, the star batter continues to remain a force to be reckoned with in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli is currently playing the ongoing IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recently scoring a century against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, a knock that further solidified his intent to continue dominating the sport on his own terms.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on his Test captaincy and the 'golden era' of Indian cricket

‘I Want To Be Part of a World Cup’

As Team India set their sights on the coveted ODI World Cup trophy following the T20 World Cup title defence success in March this year, the focus has naturally shifted toward the veterans who will form the backbone of the squad in South African conditions. With the tournament less than 18 months away, Virat Kohli’s participation becomes a key talking point.

Speaking on the latest RCB Podcast, Kohli emphasized that he wants to play in the marquee event, but only if he can genuinely add value to the team and environment, adding that his focus is on meaningful contribution rather than constantly proving his worth or seeking validation.

“As for all the 2027 World Cup talk, honestly, we are still in mid-2026. I have been asked many times, ‘Do you want to play in 2027?’ Why would I leave my home, bring all my stuff here, and not want to play? Of course, if I am playing, I want to play for India. I want to be part of a World Cup. But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen,” the 37-year-old said.

“But if I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space, because I am honest about my preparation and my approach to the game. I put my head down. I work hard.

“I am very thankful to God for everything I have been given in my cricketing career, and I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunities I have had,” he added.

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Virat Kohli appeared to have indicated his participation in the ODI World Cup with his participation in the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. Across three series, Kohli has aggregated 616 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 88 in nine matches.

‘I’m Here to Give My Best, Not Prove Anyone Wrong’

Further speaking on his mindset and approach, Virat Kohli explained that every time he steps onto the field, his focus is on giving his best to the team rather than trying to satisfy external expectations or prove his worth.

“When I arrive to play, I give my absolute best. I work as hard, if not harder, than anyone else, and I play the game in the right way. If you want me to run boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI, I will do that without complaint because I prepare for it. I prepare to face 50 overs as if every ball could be the last of my career, and I bat and run that way, doing everything possible for the team,” the former India captain said.

‘After operating like this, if I am in a place where I still have to prove my worth, then that place is not meant for me. I am very clear in my head about that. That is why when I went back to play, I was clear that I was not going out to prove anything to anyone. I was going to play because I love playing the game. I just love batting and wanted to focus on that,” he added.

The ongoing IPL season is a crucial platform for Virat Kohli to maintain his rhythm and consistency and solidify his spot in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

In IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has amassed 484 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 53.77 and a strike rate of 165.75 in 12 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pressure is a privilege, says Virat Kohli after 105*